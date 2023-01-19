Submit Release
U.S. Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer’s Travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan

On January 17, Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, Cindy Dyer, commenced her first overseas trip, traveling to the Republic of Korea (ROK) January 17-23 and Japan January 24-26.  In both countries, Ambassador Dyer will discuss the Department of State’s 2022 Trafficking in Person Report (TIP Report) recommendations with government counterparts and anti-trafficking stakeholders in support of their efforts to end human trafficking. 

In the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Dyer consulted with government officials on identifying trafficking victims and holding traffickers accountable, and with NGOs working on both protection and prevention.

In Japan, Ambassador Dyer will meet government officials from relevant ministries and anti-trafficking NGO representatives and will visit a community outside of Tokyo to discuss government efforts to combat trafficking and protect victims at the local level. 

