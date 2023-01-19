Secretary Blinken’s Call with Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Finland. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession. He conveyed again our firm belief that Finland and Sweden are ready to join the Alliance. The United States urges remaining Allies to quickly ratify their accession.