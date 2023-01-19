Governor Abbott, HHSC Unveil New ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ Specialty License Plate

January 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) today unveiled the State of Texas' new “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate. The license plate will raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety through the iWatchTexas community reporting system.

"I am proud to unveil the 'Stop Human Trafficking' specialty license plate as we raise awareness about the horrific exploitation of men, women, and children across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas will continue to lead the fight against the scourge of human trafficking by educating the public, supporting survivors, and shedding light on the injustices that many face. We encourage Texans across the state to join us in our mission to eradicate human trafficking.”

“Texans have a new way to raise awareness about human trafficking and support young survivors,” said HHSC Office of Family Services Director Megan Bermea. “Too often, human trafficking is hidden in plain sight. We hope this new specialty license plate will bring the issue to light and gain the attention of more people who can help prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people.”

Beginning February 20, Texas drivers may purchase the “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Stop Human Trafficking donation account, which pays for treatment services, shelter, and support for youth survivors of human trafficking.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 2633 in June 2021, authorizing the creation of the “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate. Last year, HHSC and the TxDMV launched a 'Stop Human Trafficking' license plate design contest. A design by Mary B. Carr, a licensed professional counselor who works with human trafficking survivors in Houston, won the contest.

HHSC’s Human Trafficking Resource Center (HTRC) provides a variety of resources to support people experiencing trafficking and offers prevention education and awareness efforts to Texans.

