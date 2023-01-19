Submit Release
Hingham Savings Reports 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced earnings for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

Earnings

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $37,519,000 or $17.49 per share basic and $17.04 per share diluted, as compared to $67,458,000 or $31.50 per share basic and $30.65 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 10.01%, and the return on average assets was 0.98%, as compared to 20.62% and 2.25% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for 2022 decreased by 44% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $54,569,000 or $25.44 per share basic and $24.78 per share diluted, as compared to $56,563,000 or $26.42 per share basic and $25.70 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s core return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 14.56%, and the core return on average assets was 1.43%, as compared to 17.29% and 1.89% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for 2022 decreased by 4% over the same period in 2021.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $11,965,000 or $5.58 per share basic and $5.44 per share diluted, as compared to $16,674,000 or $7.78 per share basic and $7.56 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 12.40%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.18%, as compared to 19.14% and 2.05% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 28% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $9,713,000 or $4.53 per share basic and $4.42 per share diluted, as compared to $15,033,000 or $7.02 per share basic and $6.81 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 10.07%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.96%, as compared to 17.26% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 35% over the same period in 2021.

See Page 10 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on equity securities, realized and unrealized and after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, as applicable.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $4.194 billion at December 31, 2022, representing 22% growth from December 31, 2021.

Net loans totaled $3.658 billion at December 31, 2022, representing 22% growth from December 31, 2021. Growth was concentrated in multifamily assets in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, increased to $2.505 billion at December 31, 2022, representing 5% growth from December 31, 2021. Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.892 billion at December 31, 2022, representing 11% growth from December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, decreased to $387.2 million at December 31, 2022, representing less than a 1% decline from December 31, 2021. During 2022, the Bank continued to focus on developing relationships to grow its commercial deposits, implemented special time deposit offerings, and used wholesale funds to help fund the strong loan growth experienced during the period.

Book value per share was $179.74 as of December 31, 2022, representing 9% growth from December 31, 2021. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $3.03 in dividends per share since December 31, 2021, including a special dividend of $0.63 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank increased its regular dividend per share in each of the last four quarters. The trailing five year compound annual growth rate in book value per share, an important measure of long-term value creation, was 15.5%.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased 67 basis points to 2.81%, as compared to 3.48% in the prior year. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Bank experienced a substantial increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the prior year. This was driven primarily by the repricing of the Bank’s wholesale borrowings, wholesale deposits, and to a lesser extent, higher rates on the Bank’s retail and commercial deposits. During this period, the increase in the cost of funds was combined with a slight decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by a lower yield on loans booked early in 2022, partially offset by an increase in the interest on reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock dividends.

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 137 basis points to 2.09%, as compared to 3.46% in the same quarter in 2021. During this period, the Bank experienced a more significant increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by the same factors described above. The higher cost of funds was partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by an increase in the interest on reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock dividends, partially offset by a lower yield on loans booked early in 2022.

In a linked quarter comparison, the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 67 basis points to 2.09%, as compared to 2.76% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This was primarily the result of the continued and significant increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, driven primarily by an increase in the cost of the Bank’s wholesale funding sources, partially offset by an increase in the interest on reserve balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and an increase in the yield on loans from the prior quarter. The increase in the yield on loans was driven by both new loan originations at higher rates and the repricing of existing adjustable rate loans.

Key credit and operational metrics remained satisfactory in the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets totaled 0.03% of total assets, as compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.03% at December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021.

The Bank recorded $50,000 of net recoveries in 2022, as compared to $1,000 of net charge-offs in 2021.

The Bank did not own any foreclosed property at December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 5 below, increased to 24.81% in 2022, as compared to 21.31% in 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.70% in 2022, as compared to 0.74% in 2021. As the efficiency ratio can be significantly influenced by the level of net interest income, the Bank utilizes these paired figures together to assess its operational efficiency over time. During periods of significant net interest income volatility, the efficiency ratio in isolation may over or understate the underlying operational efficiency of the Bank. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.

These operational metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were modest in 2022 relative to our recent performance, reflecting the substantial pressure on the net interest margin as the Bank’s balance sheet adjusted to significantly higher short-term interest rates and the Bank’s equity investment holdings fell in value. The Bank has always maintained a relatively liability-sensitive balance sheet and consequently rapid increases in short-term interest rates have a much more significant impact on the Bank’s funding costs than its asset yields.

The Bank’s business model has been built over time to compound shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle, with the understanding that there may be periods where the Bank’s short-term performance exceeds or falls short of its long-term performance. During all such periods - whether fair or foul weather - we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s annual financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s annual report on Form 10-K, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about March 8, 2023.

The Bank expects to hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Hingham, MA on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in the afternoon. Additional information will follow in the Bank’s Proxy Statement later in the first quarter of 2023.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Selected Financial Ratios

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022
(Unaudited)                      
                       
Key Performance Ratios                      
Return on average assets (1) 2.05 %   1.18 %   2.25 %   0.98 %
Return on average equity (1) 19.14     12.40     20.62     10.01  
Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.85     0.96     1.89     1.43  
Core return on average equity (1) (5) 17.26     10.07     17.29     14.56  
Interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.39     1.67     3.40     2.60  
Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.46     2.09     3.48     2.81  
Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.71     0.70     0.74     0.70  
Efficiency ratio (4) 20.62     33.54     21.31     24.81  
Average equity to average assets 10.73     9.50     10.93     9.81  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.01     123.20     127.22     124.30  
                       


  December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)              
               
Asset Quality Ratios              
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   0.68 %   0.68 %
Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans   4,784.78     2,139.39  
             
Non-performing loans/total loans   0.01     0.03  
Non-performing loans/total assets   0.01     0.03  
Non-performing assets/total assets   0.01     0.03  
               
Share Related            
Book value per share $ 165.52     $ 179.74  
Market value per share $ 419.88     $ 275.96  
Shares outstanding at end of period   2,142,400       2,147,400  
               

(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income (loss), excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets.

(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) December 31,
2021		   December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)              
ASSETS              
               
Cash and due from banks $ 5,428     $ 7,936  
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments   265,733       354,097  
Cash and cash equivalents   271,161       362,033  
               
CRA investment   9,306       8,229  
Other marketable equity securities   79,167       54,967  
Securities, at fair value   88,473       63,196  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   3,500       3,500  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   29,908       52,606  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,431 at December 31, 2021 and $24,989 at December 31, 2022   2,999,096       3,657,782  
Foreclosed assets          
Bank-owned life insurance   12,980       13,312  
Premises and equipment, net   15,825       17,859  
Accrued interest receivable   5,467       7,122  
Deferred income tax asset, net         4,061  
Other assets   4,755       12,328  
Total assets $ 3,431,165     $ 4,193,799  

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,003,717     $ 2,118,045  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   389,148       387,244  
Total deposits   2,392,865       2,505,289  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   665,000       1,276,000  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   9,183       12,323  
Accrued interest payable   198       4,527  
Deferred income tax liability, net   536        
Other liabilities   8,771       9,694  
Total liabilities   3,076,553       3,807,833  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued          
Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,142,400 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2,147,400 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022   2,142       2,147  
Additional paid-in capital   12,728       13,061  
Undivided profits   339,742       370,758  
Total stockholders’ equity   354,612       385,966  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,431,165     $ 4,193,799  
               

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Statements of Net Income

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2021       2022     2021   2022
(Unaudited)                      
Interest and dividend income:                          
Loans $ 29,182     $ 35,714     $ 109,449     $ 132,089  
Debt securities   33       33       84       132  
Equity securities   134       716       696       1,752  
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments   78       2,766       262       5,055  
Total interest and dividend income   29,427       39,229       110,491       139,028  
Interest expense:                          
Deposits   1,518       8,793       6,868       16,882  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances   300       9,481       1,158       16,012  
Total interest expense   1,818       18,274       8,026       32,894  
Net interest income   27,609       20,955       102,465       106,134  
Provision for loan losses   1,200       600       3,028       4,508  
Net interest income, after provision for loan losses   26,409       20,355       99,437       101,626  
Other income (loss):                          
Customer service fees on deposits   192       146       746       602  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   79       80       323       332  
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net   2,105       2,979       11,820       (21,777 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets               2,337        
Miscellaneous   22       57       82       124  
Total other income (loss)   2,398       3,262       15,308       (20,719 )
Operating expenses:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   3,566       4,153       13,988       15,831  
Occupancy and equipment   368       350       1,450       1,378  
Data processing   571       804       2,003       2,757  
Deposit insurance   252       515       933       1,862  
Foreclosure and related   2       19       (49 )     24  
Marketing   140       279       563       1,031  
Other general and administrative   855       1,003       3,188       3,709  
Total operating expenses   5,754       7,123       22,076       26,592  
Income before income taxes   23,053       16,494       92,669       54,315  
Income tax provision   6,379       4,529       25,211       16,796  
Net income $ 16,674     $ 11,965     $ 67,458     $ 37,519  
                           
Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.30     $ 1.26     $ 2.83     $ 3.03  
                           
Weighted average shares outstanding:                          
Basic   2,142       2,146       2,141       2,145  
Diluted   2,206       2,198       2,201       2,202  
                           
Earnings per share:                          
Basic $ 7.78     $ 5.58     $ 31.50     $ 17.49  
Diluted $ 7.56     $ 5.44     $ 30.65     $ 17.04  
                               

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2021   2022
  AVERAGE BALANCE   INTEREST   YIELD/ RATE (8)   AVERAGE BALANCE   INTEREST   YIELD/ RATE (8)
(Dollars in thousands)                                          
(Unaudited)                                          
                                           
Loans (1) (2) $ 2,908,433     $ 29,182     4.01 %   $ 3,624,745     $ 35,714     3.94 %
Securities (3) (4)   82,113       167     0.81       103,033       749     2.91  
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments   204,815       78     0.15       287,286       2,766     3.85  
Total interest-earning assets   3,195,361       29,427     3.68       4,015,064       39,229     3.91  
Other assets   52,128                     47,959                
Total assets $ 3,247,489                   $ 4,063,023                
                                           
Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 2,087,523       1,518     0.29     $ 2,221,963       8,793     1.58  
Borrowed funds   428,315       300     0.28       1,036,944       9,481     3.66  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,515,838       1,818     0.29       3,258,907       18,274     2.24  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   375,139                     408,951                
Other liabilities   8,022                     9,282                
Total liabilities   2,898,999                     3,677,140                
Stockholders’ equity   348,490                     385,883                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,247,489                   $ 4,063,023                
Net interest income         $ 27,609                   $ 20,955        
                                           
Weighted average spread                 3.39 %                   1.67 %
                                           
Net interest margin (6)                 3.46 %                   2.09 %
                                           
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7)   127.01 %                   123.20 %              
                                           


(1)   Before allowance for loan losses.
(2)   Includes non-accrual loans.
(3)   Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
(4)   Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(5)   Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
(6)   Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7)   Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Annualized.
     

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2021   2022
  AVERAGE BALANCE   INTEREST   YIELD/ RATE   AVERAGE BALANCE   INTEREST   YIELD/ RATE
(Dollars in thousands)                                          
(Unaudited)                                          
                                           
Loans (1) (2) $ 2,667,812     $ 109,449     4.10 %   $ 3,404,674     $ 132,089     3.88 %
Securities (3) (4)   70,419       780     1.11       105,612       1,884     1.78  
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments   204,500       262     0.13       263,606       5,055     1.92  
Total interest-earning assets   2,942,731       110,491     3.75       3,773,892       139,028     3.68  
Other assets   51,635                     47,772                
Total assets $ 2,994,366                   $ 3,821,664                
                                           
Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,993,863       6,868     0.34     $ 2,118,798       16,882     0.80  
Borrowed funds   319,193       1,158     0.36       917,252       16,012     1.75  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,313,056       8,026     0.35       3,036,050       32,894     1.08  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   346,992                     402,890                
Other liabilities   7,147                     7,857                
Total liabilities   2,667,195                     3,446,797                
Stockholders’ equity   327,171                     374,867                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,994,366                   $ 3,821,664                
Net interest income         $ 102,465                   $ 106,134        
                                           
Weighted average spread                 3.40 %                   2.60 %
                                           
Net interest margin (6)                 3.48 %                   2.81 %
                                           
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7)   127.22 %                   124.30 %              


(1)   Before allowance for loan losses.
(2)   Includes non-accrual loans.
(3)   Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
(4)   Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(5)   Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
(6)   Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7)   Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
     

 HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
 Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, unaudited)   2021       2022     2021   2022
                   
Non-GAAP reconciliation:                      
Net income $ 16,674     $ 11,965     $ 67,458     $ 37,519  
(Gain) loss on equity securities, net   (2,105 )     (2,979 )     (11,820 )     21,777  
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)   464       727       2,605       (4,727 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets               (2,337 )      
Income tax expense               657        
Core net income $ 15,033     $ 9,713     $ 56,563     $ 54,569  
                               

(1) The equity securities are mostly held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the applicable effective tax rates.

CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761


