Tennessee Ends 2022 with Continued Low Unemployment

NASHVILLE – Tennessee ended 2022 with continued low unemployment across the state. The seasonally adjusted rate for December came in at 3.5%, which was unchanged from November. For the entirety of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate reached a low of 3.2% and never went above 3.5%.

In a year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate is down 0.1 of a percentage point from 3.6% to 3.5%.

Tennessee employers sustained job growth in December, adding 1,500 nonfarm positions statewide. The largest increase came in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector. The government sector added the second-largest number of jobs, followed by the mining, logging, and construction sector.

Over the year, Tennessee’s businesses helped the state’s economy grow with an increase of 104,800 new nonfarm jobs. The education and health services sector experienced the largest increase in new jobs, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and then the leisure and hospitality sector.

An in-depth analysis of the unemployment and labor force data for December can be found here.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly when compared to November, down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%.

Employers across the state continue to look for skilled and qualified workers to help their businesses and the state’s economy thrive. Job seekers in Tennessee can search through hundreds of thousands of job openings or find the American Job Center closest to them by logging onto TNWorkReady.com.

Adult Education in Tennessee can prepare job seekers to find impactful employment that can change their lives and the lives of their families. From earning a high school equivalency diploma to college prep courses, and even English-as-a-Second-Language courses, there are programs available in every county across the state. Interested job seekers can find a program near them by clicking here.

