The Knot Announces Winners of The Best of Weddings Awards for 2023

The Knot Celebrates Top Wedding Professionals Nationwide with its 17th Annual Best of Weddings and 11th Annual Hall of Fame Awards

The Knot— a digital wedding planning authority and one of the largest vendor marketplaces in the US—today announces the winners of its annual The Knot Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame Awards. In their 17th and 11th years respectively, the Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame Awards recognize the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals nationwide as reviewed by real couples and their families on The Knot Vendor Marketplace. Exceptional vendors who have earned four or more of The Knot Best of Weddings Awards are inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame. There are 1,600 new inductees into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame for 2023, out of hundreds of thousands of local vendors featured on The Knot.

To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed 2022 user reviews on The Knot Vendor Marketplace, where couples go to easily discover, contact and confidently book the best local wedding vendors for their style and budget. Couples get an extra boost of confidence when booking vendors who have won The Knot Best of Weddings Awards.

"In the wedding boom year of 2022, we've seen couples rely on their wedding professionals more than ever for their expertise and service," said Rishika Korgaonkar, Senior Director of Product Marketing, The Knot. "The Knot prides itself on offering one of the largest vendor marketplaces, connecting millions of couples each year to the right wedding professionals for them. With access to over 3 million couple reviews across 25 categories—from wedding planners and photographers to hair and makeup professionals —The Knot Vendor Marketplace serves as a go-to for couples to find, book and manage all of their wedding professionals. We're thrilled to honor this year's top pros with the 17th annual Best of Weddings Awards."

"This is our third consecutive year winning The Knot Best of Weddings Award, an honor signifying the consistently high level of service we provide our couples year after year," said Holly Shaw, owner of White Elm Films. "Many couples find us on The Knot and feel confident booking our team when they see our history of awards and number of reviews. We value the trust and confidence the award underscores in our team's ability to beautifully capture each couple's special day."

The Knot Vendor Marketplace allows couples to discover, evaluate, contact and book wedding venues and vendors all in one place. Each vendor storefront features insightful reviews, real wedding photos and service details to provide context and credibility. Intuitive filtering options and personalized recommendations help couples find the most relevant vendors based on their unique criteria, and The Knot Vendor Manager lets them keep all of their vendor communications organized and on track throughout the planning process.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year's winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About The Knot

The Knot is an authority on wedding planning, offering everything couples need to take their celebration from inspiration to reality—from ideas, advice and the perfect local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The most-trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

