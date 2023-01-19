Best Universities Announces 2023 Most Affordable Online aviation degrees

Best Universities' latest publication includes new rankings of the most affordable online aviation degrees in the nation.

Designed for students looking to complete or further their education, the rankings evaluate online aviation degrees according to net prices.

In order to create the list of the most affordable online aviation degrees, Best Universities has collected college data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics survey.

Best Universities has ranked the most affordable online aviation degrees based on:

Full Rankings

#1. Texas A&M University-Central Texas

#2. Polk State College

#3. Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus

#4. Utah Valley University

#5. Middle Georgia State University

#6. The Baptist College of Florida

#7. University of Nebraska at Omaha

#8. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

#9. Wilmington University

#10. Southern Illinois University – Carbondale

The complete details can be seen at https://best-universities.net/rankings/cheapest-accredited-online-colleges/

University response to Best-Universities.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.

The rankings and data were produced for Best-Universities.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.

About Best Universities

Best-Universities.net reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to research, student guides, and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that have helped prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.

Media Contact

Company Name: Best Universities

Contact Person: Tyson S.

Email: Send Email

Phone: (707) 595-0736

City: Herriman

State: UT

Country: United States

Website: https://www.Best-Universities.net/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Best Universities Announces 2023 Most Affordable Online aviation degrees