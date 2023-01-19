Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,434 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2023. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable April 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group WEC. The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-electric-declares-quarterly-dividends-301726223.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.

You just read:

Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.