- Date:
- November 22, 2019
- Time:
- 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET
This webinar was recorded on November 22, 2019.
ABOUT THIS WEBINAR
FDA experts provide an overview of recent updates made to FDA’s Study Data Technical Conformance Guide v4.4 – recorded on Friday, November 22, 2019.
The Study Data TGC provides specifications, recommendations, and general considerations on how to submit standardized study data using FDA-supported data standards located in the FDA Data Standards Catalog. The TCG supplements the guidance for industry Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format — Standardized Study Data and provides technical recommendations to sponsors for the submission of animal and human study data and related information in a standardized electronic format in INDs, NDAs, ANDAs, and BLAs.
TOPICS COVERED
- Updates since March 2019 sdTCG
- Using the simplified TS.xpt
- Section 8.2.2 specifics
- There will be detailed examples of the intricacies of using the simplified TS.xpt with nonclinical submissions.
Intended Audience
- Anyone involved in the collection, preparation or submission of study data to FDA.
FDA SPEAKERS
Helena Sviglin
Study Data Technical Conformance Guide, Chair
Office of Strategic Programs (OSP) | CDER | FDA
Heather Crandall
Electronic Submissions Team
Office of Business Informatics (OBI) | CDER | FDA
Stephanie Leuenroth-Quinn
Nonclinical Representative for Data Standards Development
Office of New Drugs (OND) | CDER | FDA