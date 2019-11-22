On This Page

Date: November 22, 2019 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Follow us on LinkedIn

View Slides

This on-demand webinar is FREE. This webinar was recorded on November 22, 2019.

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

FDA experts provide an overview of recent updates made to FDA’s Study Data Technical Conformance Guide v4.4 – recorded on Friday, November 22, 2019.

The Study Data TGC provides specifications, recommendations, and general considerations on how to submit standardized study data using FDA-supported data standards located in the FDA Data Standards Catalog. The TCG supplements the guidance for industry Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format — Standardized Study Data and provides technical recommendations to sponsors for the submission of animal and human study data and related information in a standardized electronic format in INDs, NDAs, ANDAs, and BLAs.

TOPICS COVERED

Updates since March 2019 sdTCG

Using the simplified TS.xpt

Section 8.2.2 specifics There will be detailed examples of the intricacies of using the simplified TS.xpt with nonclinical submissions.



Intended Audience

Anyone involved in the collection, preparation or submission of study data to FDA.

FDA SPEAKERS

Helena Sviglin

Study Data Technical Conformance Guide, Chair

Office of Strategic Programs (OSP) | CDER | FDA

Heather Crandall

Electronic Submissions Team

Office of Business Informatics (OBI) | CDER | FDA

Stephanie Leuenroth-Quinn

Nonclinical Representative for Data Standards Development

Office of New Drugs (OND) | CDER | FDA

FDA RESOURCES