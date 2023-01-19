On This Page

Date: June 9 - 10, 2020 Day1: Tue, Jun 9 9:00 AM - 4:35 PM ET Day2: Wed, Jun 10 9:00 AM - 3:35 PM ET

This training is designed to provide participants with a foundation in regulations, FDA guidances, and risk-based principles aimed at ensuring safety of marketed drug and biological products. The training will include regulatory approaches to prevent medication errors, and the application of regulations and guidances to design labels and labeling to prevent medication errors. FDA will also discuss advances in approaches, tools, and technologies for medication error prevention, pharmacovigilance, and risk management.

FEATURED TOPICS

Best Practices in Drug and Biological Product Postmarket Safety Surveillance

Safety Considerations for Product Design, Container Labels and Carton Labeling to Minimize Medication Errors

Process for Nonproprietary Name Suffix Review for Biological Products

FDA’s Sentinel Initiative and Sentinel’s role in safety surveillance

Overview of the Division of Risk Management and review activities

Development of Shared System REMS and waivers

Best practices for developing and reporting surveys for REMS

Considerations for REMS Assessments – Planning and Reporting

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Medication Errors

Design user interfaces (e.g., product design, labels, and labeling) to prevent medication errors

Describe general principles and special considerations in the design of container labels and carton labeling to minimize medication errors

Apply best practices to code and retrieve medication error reports

Assess reports to determine the type of medication error and causes or contributing factors

Understand how FDA evaluates and designates nonproprietary name suffixes for biological products

Safety Surveillance

Summarize the purpose of post-market safety monitoring, the available data sources, methods and their associated limitations

Describe the risk-based principles by which FDA conducts postmarketing safety surveillance for drug and biological products

Understand the origins and key elements of FDA’s Sentinel Initiative and Sentinel’s role in safety surveillance

Distinguish between active and passive postmarketing surveillance

Risk Management and REMS

Understand role of Division of Risk Management in the application review process

Describe special considerations in the design and implementation of a shared system REMS

Describe lessons learned from the survey methodology guidance

Describe FDA’s current thinking on REMS evaluations

FAERS

Describe the new features and capabilities of FAERS II

Understand the difference between E2B(R2) and E2B(R3)

Identify the two options for electronically submitting pre- or post-market Individual Case Safety Reports (ICSRs) to FAERS II

Describe what is the FAERS Public Dashboard

Describe minimum data elements to identify suspect products in ICSRs

Understand what is data quality in an ICSR

INTENDED AUDIENCE

This event is intended for industry, academia, payors, healthcare information providers, and healthcare providers who:

review, develop, submit, or use the Prescribing Information, Instructions for Use, and/or carton/container labeling; and

regulatory affairs professionals specializing in pharmacovigilance and risk management and labeling

MedDRA Dictionary teams;

foreign regulators;

consultants focused on medication errors, REMS, Human factors engineering, and adverse events;

healthcare professionals specializing in medication errors, REMS, Human factors and adverse events; and

patient safety organizations.

