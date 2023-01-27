Data Vault Alliance Announces Business Track Keynote Speaker for WWDVC 2023

Meg Rush, Keynote Speaker for Business Monday at WWDVC 2023

Chief Operations and Experience Officer at MOBE, Meg Rush, to Give Talk on How to Talk Data Vault to Business Executives

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023, hosted annually by Data Vault Alliance at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, Vermont, USA, will open this year with a new Bonus Business Track on Monday, May 1st. A spokesperson for DVA explained this addition to the regular schedule, noting, "The Premium Business Monday Track of this year's WWDVC is a new venture for us in response to the current needs of our attendees. This program, separate from the rest of the conference, is all about how to talk Data Vault to the business side of your organization, in language they understand, and in a way that highlights how Data Vault is the optimal data warehousing solution for today's ever-changing world."

This year's Business Program keynote will be given by Meg Rush, Chief Operations and Experience Officer from MOBE. "Leave Geek Speak at the Door - How to Talk About Data Vault to an Executive," promises to provide information on:

- How to put the technical benefits of Data Vault into terms the C-Suites understand

- What gets executives excited about Data Vault

- The exact terms that ensure executives pay interest when you talk about Data Vault, and the importance of outcome-based language

According to the WWDVC website, "The Premium content new to this year’s conference will feature speeches by management executives who will bring their perspectives, agendas, and war stories to the table. Patrons will learn first-hand what it’s like to be a business leader, what keeps them up at night, and how to talk to them about Data Vault in a way that gets their attention."

Data Vault Alliance is the number 1 trusted authority for all things Data Vault 2.0. Their mission is to keep standards and provide resources to ensure Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™. The WWDVC is their annual conference, a place for networking, learning, hands-on-labs, and everything else Data Vault related. For more information about both the Business Monday and Main Conference programs of this year's WWDVC, visit http://wwdvc.com/.