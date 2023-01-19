Regional Supply Receives Highest Marks from Customers

Salt Lake City wholesaler consistently receives 5-star ratings from small business owners across Utah and Idaho

At Regional Supply, we deliver more than just the tools you need to do the job. Our team of competent, well-trained individuals is prepared to help you with any task or project you can imagine.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In business for over 75 years, Regional Supply continues to provide top-ranked products and services to Utah and Salt Lake County business owners including screen printing, vinyl, automotive restyling, and consultation. Regional Supply employees have the tools and the know-how businesses depend on.

“At Regional Supply, we deliver more than just the tools you need to do the job. Our team of competent, well-trained individuals is prepared to help you with any task or project you can imagine," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply, “We strive to hire the best of the best.”

With an exceptional customer rating on Google of 4.7 (out of 5) stars in nearly 400 reviews, it would seem Regional Supply’s customers confirm that the Salt Lake City wholesaler is getting the job done. Below are a few customer reviews. The full Google profile for Regional Supply can be found at https://g.page/r/CafVz4wbgO4pEAE.

In a recent Google review, one Regional Supply customer Christopher H. said, “They are awesome! Gabe always comes through from me! I've placed multiple orders, of rolls and rolls of vinyl - and they are fast, nice, and a great price! And I did have the a slight mistake on an order once, and it was fixed ASAP. Will continue to do business with them!”

Tanner B. gave Regional Supply 5 stars and briefly wrote, “Always on time with deliveries. get me exactly what I need when I need it. If they don't have something in stock, they work to get it for you.”

Another customer, Kelli B., said, “Always easy to work with, fast and professional employees.” Nick V. added, "Easy website for ordering. Products arrive in great condition and quickly."

Well-known for offering the best prices, Regional Supply also offers unparalleled customer support--in person and over the phone. All new equipment purchased at Regional Supply comes with on-site installation and training. Follow-up training is also offered to help you and your business succeed.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

###