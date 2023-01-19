U.S. Department of State Encourages U.S. Undergraduate Students to Apply for the Benjamin Gilman International Scholarship to Study Abroad

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced today that qualifying U.S. undergraduate students who want to pursue study or internships abroad as part of their higher education experience may now apply for the Benjamin Gilman Scholarship. Qualifying students must be Pell Grant recipients, which are U.S. government financial aid grants for those who meet certain household income criteria. Scholarship applications are being accepted from January 18 to March 9 for study or internships abroad during the Summer 2023, Fall 2023, Academic Year 2023-2024, and Spring 2024 terms.

Gilman Scholars are selected by a merit-based, competitive process and recipients must use the award to defray eligible study or intern abroad costs. These costs may include program tuition, room and board, books, local transportation, insurance, international airfare, and passport and visa fees.

Approximately 70-percent of Gilman recipients self-identify as racial or ethnic minorities, 60-percent are from rural communities and small towns across the United States, and one half are first-generation college students. The Gilman Program is an integral part of the Department’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility efforts to engage all of U.S. society in foreign policy.

Since the program’s inception in 2001, more than 36,000 Gilman Scholars from all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories have studied or interned in more than 155 countries around the globe.

The Gilman Program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and is implemented by the Institute of International Education (IIE). To learn more about the Gilman Program and the application process, visit the Gilman Scholarship Program website.