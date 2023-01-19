Mountain Peaks Family Practice Delivers Outstanding Service

In over 370 reviews, Mountain Peaks Family Practice earns 4.6 out of 5 stars. Here's what satisfied parties say about Mountain Peaks.

OREM, UTAH, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice (www.mountainpeaksfamilypractice) enjoys a customer satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5. The staff at Mountain Peaks Family Practice have been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years and understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family.

Here are a few highlights from over 370 reviews.

In recommending Mountain Peaks, Shantay H. wrote, "Dr. Durran and the rest of the staff here are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty. I am needing to see a specialist and the referral process is taking longer than I would like but they have been there every step of the way making at least as many calls as I have making sure the specialist has my information so we can move forward. They've probably actually made more calls than I have and they have kept me updated as best they can. Every time I've gone into the office they have all been super friendly and you can tell they care about you and that you will never be a number to any of them. I can't recommend them all enough."

Another satisfied party, T. Harrington wrote the following in their review: “Always personal service and follow up care. Dr. Durians is a rare exception in a world of medical care that can feel like an assembly line approach focuses on numbers and not names. The staff reflects the philosophy of their leader. The all show compassion without losing site of what is best long term for their patients. Highly recommended with 5 stars!"

Zeide R. wrote, “As new to Utah and as a family (relocated from Puerto Rico), we needed a health provider. I made few calls to different medical offices and the MPFP was extremely welcoming and understanding of what we were looking for. We set an appointment for a routine check up, and everyone made us feel as if they known us for a very long time. It was just perfect. Cold weather came and so the flu and everyone in the office took good care of us. I highly (HIGHLY) recommend them."

Find more Google reviews here.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

####