Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Tết occasion

Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Tết occasion
VIETNAM, January 19 -
HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday, on the occasion of the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.
The delegation included many leaders and former leaders.
They paid respect to the late President, a genius leader and a national hero who devoted his entire life to the Vietnamese country and people, led the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.
The delegation then offered incense at the Martyrs’ Monument in Bắc Sơn Street.
Also on the day, a delegation of the Central Military Commission - Defence Ministry, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, the Foreign Ministry, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee of Hà Nội paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and martyrs at the monument.
A delegation of Party and State leaders also offered incense in tribute to martyrs at Mai Dịch Cemetery in Hà Nội. — VNS