Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,432 in the last 365 days.

Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Tết occasion

VIETNAM, January 19 -  

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday, on the occasion of the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

The delegation included many leaders and former leaders.

They paid respect to the late President, a genius leader and a national hero who devoted his entire life to the Vietnamese country and people, led the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

The delegation then offered incense at the Martyrs’ Monument in Bắc Sơn Street.

Also on the day, a delegation of the Central Military Commission - Defence Ministry, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, the Foreign Ministry, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee of Hà Nội paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and martyrs at the monument.

A delegation of Party and State leaders also offered incense in tribute to martyrs at Mai Dịch Cemetery in Hà Nội. — VNS

You just read:

Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Tết occasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.