Party chief extends Tết greetings to Hà Nội's officials and people

VIETNAM, January 19 - HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Thursday visited the Party organisation, administration and people of Hà Nội on the occasion of the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival and the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3).

Hailing the great achievements Hà Nội recorded in 2022, the Party leader assigned tasks for the capital city this year given the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic recession.

The city should carry forward its traditions, determination and innovations, utilise opportunities and advantages, and overcome all challenges to achieve the targets, the leader stressed.

He urged local officials to improve their political will, morality and work capacity to build a wealthy, civilised and modern city, and expressed his wish that Hà Nội will reap greater achievements in 2023.

On this occasion, he visited and presented gifts to representatives of the elderly, police officers, firefighters, rescue forces, workers and children.

In reply, Politburo member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng affirmed that Hà Nội’s Party organisation, administration and people are resolved to successfully implement the breakthroughs and tasks set in the Party building and rectification as well as the building of the political system, socio-economic development and the settlement of issues of public concern.

According to the city’s report, it fulfilled all of the 22 socio-economic targets, and its GRDP grew 8.89 per cent in 2022, the highest over the past decade, surpassing the plan and higher the national average by 0.87 per cent.

Hà Nội’s per capita income reached VNĐ142.3 million (US$6,068) and its total budget collection was close to VNĐ333 trillion (US$14.2 billion), exceeding the estimate by 6.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the consumer price index rose 3.4 per cent, lower than the target of 4 per cent. VNS