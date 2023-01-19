ASMC and Management Concepts Announce a New Partnership

Exclusive Arrangement for the Enhancement and Delivery of EDFMT Content

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) and Management Concepts, Inc. are proud to announce an exclusive partnership to enhance and deliver the ASMC courses that prepare federal financial management professionals for Certified Defense Financial Manager (CDFM) certification.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Management Concepts assumed responsibility for updating and delivering the Enhanced Defense Financial Management Training Course (EDFMTC), the CDFM refresher courses, and the Module Four Acquisition Business Management ("Book Four") course. The first EDFMT course under the new agreement will be delivered starting on Jan. 30, with additional in-person and virtual courses occurring monthly.

"ASMC is excited about the partnership with Management Concepts," said Rich Brady, CEO of ASMC. "Their commitment to the federal financial management community and proven expertise in adult learning will provide our members a better learning outcome in the foundational courses. That will allow us to turn our eyes to the future and focus on developing new course offerings on emerging topics, such as audit, data analytics, and robotic process automation and machine learning."

"I see this partnership as a force multiplier for ASMC, allowing them to better achieve their mission." said Thomas Dungan III, CEO of Management Concepts. "We can apply Management Concepts' operational expertise and content development capabilities, freeing ASMC resources to grow its impact through industry certifications and member programs."

ASMC and Management Concepts have a long-standing relationship and will work closely to ensure the enhanced curriculum reflects the current federal financial management practices and aligns with the skills and competences underpinning the CDFM certification. Under the new agreement students who successfully complete one of the training courses will receive a six-month ASMC membership at no additional cost.

More information on the partnership, courses and schedules can be found online at asmconline.org or managementconcepts.com/ASMC.

About ASMC:

ASMC, established in 1948, is the non-profit educational and professional organization for persons, military and civilian, involved in the overall field of defense financial management. ASMC promotes the education, training, and certification of its members, and supports the development and advancement of the defense financial management profession. The Society provides professional programs to keep members abreast of current issues and encourages the exchange of information, techniques, and approaches.

About Management Concepts

Drawing upon its 300+ proprietary, off-the-shelf training courses, Management Concepts designs and delivers scalable, customized, and targeted learning solutions for the federal government. From the individual learner to an entire agency, our singular focus is identifying and addressing workforce skills gaps to drive outstanding performance.

