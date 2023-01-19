Submit Release
Aptean Recognized in Top Tier of Power 500 Software Companies

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it was named in the top 10% of companies in The Software Report’s Power 500 Software Companies of 2023. Aptean earned the #30 spot on the overall list and was in the top 10 in the business process category of the most influential software companies of 2023. The Software Report is an established market research firm that reports on leadership initiatives, market developments and executive insights related to the software industry.

Inclusion in the Power 500 list is based on independent research and awardees were selected based on product excellence, organizational strength, company growth, investor backing, management team caliber and user ratings. The list reflects top competitors in each category, including business processing, human capital management, marketing, collaboration and development, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and customer management, among others.

“Aptean is proud to receive top recognition on a list of the world’s leading providers of software solutions,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “Aptean’s high placement reflects our commitment to serving the needs of manufacturers and distributors with cloud-based, industry-specific solutions backed by deep expertise and an exceptional customer experience. As we start 2023, Aptean is excited for the opportunity to continue to deliver a competitive advantage to our customers through the benefits of digital transformation.”

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer
Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com 
(770) 715-0362


