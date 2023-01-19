Intera 3000, the Only FDA-Approved Implantable Pump for HAI Therapy, Showcased at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium 2023

Intera Oncology Inc. Is Changing the Course of Cancer with Hepatic Artery Infusion Therapy

Intera Oncology® Inc., the manufacturer of the only FDA-approved implantable pump used for hepatic artery infusion (HAI) therapy, will showcase its Intera 3000 HAI Pump at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium, taking place at the Moscone West in San Francisco, Calif. from January 19 to 20, 2023.

HAI therapy is a powerful treatment option for colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver and for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Recently published clinical studies demonstrate the potential of HAI therapy to improve survival rates, increase conversion to resection and reduce the frequency of recurrence.

The Intera 3000 HAI Pump is surgically placed in the abdominal wall delivering a continuous flow of chemotherapy via a proprietary catheter directly to the hepatic artery—the key blood supply to tumors in the liver—all while minimizing systemic toxicity.

"Our pump is an important treatment option in the advanced cancer care space where patients and physicians need better treatment options," said president and CEO of Intera Oncology, Michael Gaisford. "The impressive clinical results of HAI therapy are the driving force behind everything we do at Intera Oncology, and our mission is to ensure that any patient who can benefit will have access to this treatment."

To find out why numerous institutions across the country, including nine of the U.S News & World Report's top 10 U.S. cancer centers, offer HAI therapy and to learn more about data supporting the use of HAI therapy, visit Intera Oncology at booth #6 at #ASCO23. Learn more at www.interaoncology.com.

ABOUT INTERA ONCOLOGY: Intera Oncology® Inc. is a Boston-based medical device company founded in 2018 by two doctors with a singular vision for improving the survival of colorectal cancer and cholangiocarcinoma patients by ensuring access to hepatic artery infusion (HAI) therapy. Dedicated to helping patients live longer and better lives by changing the course of cancer with HAI therapy, Intera Oncology is the only company that manufactures the FDA-approved device required for the treatment, the Intera 3000 HAI Pump. Today, the treatment is used in nearly 50 cancer centers across the U.S., including nine of the nation's top 10 cancer centers. Learn more at interaoncology.com and follow Intera on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Editor's Note: Patients and experts are available to share their HAI treatment stories. Contact Leslie Licano at intera@beyondfifteen.com or 949.733.8679.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005137/en/