Recovery Centers of America Announces 'RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship' Essay Contest

King of Prussia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), one of the premier substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announced the launch of its third-annual RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship essay contest, which encourages college and university students to do their part in the fight against addiction.

RCA launched the scholarship program in 2020 due to the impact of the continued U.S. opioid epidemic, and the ever-expanding need for well-trained professionals to help battle addiction.

The scholarship offers financial assistance of $1,000 to a student who demonstrates – through a 750-1000 word essay – that they have the desire and potential to help individuals and families struggling with addiction. The submission deadline is Feb. 28.

"Sadly, the crisis of addiction in America isn't going away anytime soon, and RCA is focused on helping our next generation of leaders who will take up the fight," said Peter M. Vernig, Ph.D, vice president of clinical services for RCA. "The RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship program is an element of that commitment. We encourage all eligible college-level students to apply, including those who are themselves in recovery."

Participating students must be enrolled or in the enrollment process at an accredited university, college or trade school, and scholarship funds must be used to pay for qualified expenses for the 2023-2024 academic year. All majors are encouraged to apply.

Essays, to be reviewed by a panel of RCA judges, should respond to the following topic: It's imperative for individuals and their families to have access to high-quality, affordable, and effective treatment programs in an environment that is comfortable and close to home. How are you planning to use your degree to aid those in recovery? How do you plan to help individuals and families impacted by the disease of addiction?

Entries will be judged on focus, support, creativity, organization, style and language, and grammar.

To see complete eligibility requirements, step-by-step instructions for applying and previous winning entries, visit Recoverycentersofamerica.com/scholarship.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment, as well as treatment for mental health disorders. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care and mental health treatment by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the third year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites atop Newsweek's 2022 America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.

O Recovery Centers of America 610.496.6290 Mkeown@recoverycoa.com