Truveta Research shares new insights on RSV hospitalization trends

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Truveta released new research comparing the rates of RSV to previous years. With the rising rates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) across the country, Truveta Research found that RSV-associated hospitalizations were between 1.2x and 1.8x higher this year than previous, non-COVID years. The research also found that the weekly RSV peak happened in November 2022, roughly 1.5 months earlier than pre-COVID era seasons (2018/2019 and 2019/2022, respectively).

Truveta Research also looked at the rate of RSV-associated hospitalizations for infants and children. The 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 peaks occurred in late January and late December for this age group, respectively. In mid-November 2022, Truveta Research identified a peak in the rate of RSV-associated hospitalizations compared to other hospitalizations (5.3%) for infants and children. This means more than 1 in 20 infants and children who were hospitalized in November were hospitalized with RSV. This peak rate is 2.7x and 1.7x higher than the pre-COVID era peaks (2018/2019 and 2019/2020, respectively).

These de-identified data are a part of a new monitoring report Truveta Research created to continuously monitor and evaluate the impact of RSV overall and on high-risk populations. This research report was built in Truveta Studio to be repeatable, scalable, and enable the ongoing monitoring of any condition. Truveta Studio brings together unprecedented health data and analytics for researchers to study patient care and outcomes with any condition, drug, or medical device. Truveta Studio is the first integrated solution that combines de-identified data and analytics to accelerate learning in real time. No other system has been designed to study patient care and outcomes at this scale. Both the completeness of the data and the speed of accessing it cut the typical waiting and research time down from months to days.

“The ability to create a report that enables the continuous monitoring of key health conditions using the most updated data has the power to provide important insights about the state of our communities and inform how we care for patients,” said Nick Stucky, MD, PhD, vice president of Research at Truveta and practicing infectious disease physician and researcher at Providence Portland Medical Center. “These new monitoring reports will help alert us to trends in disease incidence and demographic differences, improving the understanding of the disease and assisting in decision-making to ensure the best patient care possible.”

Truveta Research started with COVID-19 and expanded today to include RSV, and moving forward, the team is looking to expand these monitoring reports further to explore influenza, the common cold, and other conditions on an ongoing basis. Today, Truveta customers can build similar repeatable, scalable dashboards in Truveta Studio to monitor any condition, drug, or device to explore similar trends in patient care and outcomes.

You can read the highlights of the RSV research in the Truveta Research blog or read the full RSV monitoring report. You can learn more about Truveta Studio on Truveta.com.

Truveta was formed and governed by US health systems with a shared vision of saving lives with data. Truveta now offers the world’s first health data and analytics solution to study patient care and outcomes. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

Truveta’s 25 members provide 16% of patient care in the United States in more than 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals. De-identified data from this care is provided to Truveta daily. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

