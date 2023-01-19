Thurston Springer Acquires Fixed Income Division and Opens Ohio Office

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurston Springer, an independent employee-owned full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor founded in 1981, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Midwest fixed income trading group of Boenning & Scattergood, previously, known as Sweney Cartwright & Co., a broker-dealer founded in 1933.

The fixed income trading team is comprised of seven fixed income specialists who joined Thurston Springer in its new Columbus, Ohio location. Thurston Springer continues its national expansion and now includes 25 locations across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to have this highly regarded fixed income team become part of Thurston Springer. Their addition will expand the firm’s service and product offering with a broad array of fixed income and secondary securities to a wide range of individual and institutional clients,” said Rick Parker, CEO of Thurston Springer. “We are pleased to expand our firm capabilities to support the growth of Thurston Springer and the investment needs of our national advisory base.”

“We are delighted to join Thurston Springer and become part of a high-quality team of industry and investment professionals,” said Stephen Cartwright, Managing Director. “Their broad platform allows us to service and expand our long-standing fixed income client relationships. During the acquisition process, we were impressed with Thurston Springer’s focus on high-quality service and tailored financial solutions to its client base. We are excited to play a role in the continued growth of the firm.”

About Thurston Springer

Thurston Springer was founded “by advisors for advisors” in 1981 as a forum where experienced financial-services practitioners could practice their craft according to the highest calling of the profession—not to the sales pressures of a firm. Thurston Springer is an independent FINRA-member broker-dealer and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Over the years, Thurston Springer has expanded its services, adding competitively priced, fee-based money management, 401(k) and retirement planning. Thurston Springer focuses on understanding client needs and providing clients with custom-tailored financial solutions.

