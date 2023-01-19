Carrier SI and Xcitium Partner to Expand Affordable Endpoint Security

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcitium , the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions, announced they have partnered with Carrier SI , a leading business voice and data communication solutions provider. Xcitium is the first cyber security vendor with premiere status in the Carrier SI portfolio, serving as its go-to endpoint protection solution and trusted cyber advisor.

"The Carrier SI team will work with Xcitium to offer our clients an affordable endpoint security service along with a first-class customer experience," said Richard Miller, CEO of Carrier SI. "This partnership comes at a particularly critical time with an estimated 450,000 new ransomware variants released daily, particularly targeting customers in the financial, manufacturing, and medical industries - a heavy footprint within the Carrier SI customer base."

Carrier SI customers will now have access to the market's leading endpoint cyber security technology that specializes in containing unknown and known cyber attacks. Xcitium's patented Kernel-level API Virtualization isolates and removes threats before they can cause damage to endpoints.

"Cyber security has become a foremost concern amongst CISOs, and we're thrilled Carrier SI can now offer its customers Xcitium's proven solution to address those concerns and prevent cyber breaches and damage businesses," said Michael Costantino, Xcitium's VP of Strategic Partnerships. "We're excited to announce this new partnership that expands our market reach to wireless, data, and video markets to help more enterprises protect themselves against potential cyber threats. Richard and his team have been a leader in the communications space for quite some time, and we are thrilled to help build out their cyber security practice together."

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwelll technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

About Carrier SI

Carrier SI Inc is a business voice and data communication solutions provider specializing in design for all voice, data, video, and wireless solutions. Carrier SI provides integrated comprehensive solutions for the planning, implementation and management of communication networks in the areas of contact center, data center, unified communications, corporate security, and private cloud.