Utility Relocation Work Beginning January 30 at Route 422 – Margaret Road Intersection

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that a traffic detour will begin for the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County starting January 30, 2023.

Margaret Road (State Route 2005) will be closed between State Route 422 to Sunken Valley Road as overhead utility lines are moved underground. The detour will be in place through the end of February. To detour, motorists should use State Route 422, State Route 210, State Route 85, and State Route 2005 (Margaret Road).

The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.

The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits. Contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc. of Pittsburgh will be completing this $25 million with a projected completion date of June 2025.

This project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program (STP) which provides flexible funding that may be used by States and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area. In the event the slide shifts or conditions change, it may be necessary to re-close the road. The area will be actively monitored for any changes.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

