Salt Water Flow Battery: A Revolutionary Energy Storage Solution

Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Battery

Salt Water Flow batteries are a new option for grid-scale deployment of reliable energy.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the launch of our newest innovation in energy storage: the salt water flow battery. This cutting-edge technology utilizes a unique combination of saltwater and flow battery design to deliver a safe, reliable, and cost-effective solution for storing energy on a large scale.

Unlike traditional batteries, which rely on chemical reactions to store and release energy, the salt water flow battery uses the movement of saltwater between two tanks to generate electricity. This means that the battery can last for many years without losing capacity, and it can be easily scaled up or down to meet the needs of any energy storage application.

One of the key advantages of this technology is its safety. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, which can be prone to catching fire or exploding, the salt water flow battery is non-flammable and non-explosive. This makes it an ideal choice for large-scale energy storage projects, such as those for utility companies or for use in remote areas.

Another advantage of the salt water flow battery is its low cost. The materials used in the battery are abundant and inexpensive, which makes it a cost-effective option for energy storage on a large scale.

The salt water flow battery is also environmentally friendly. It is non-toxic and non-polluting, and it can be easily disposed of at the end of its life.

We are confident that this revolutionary technology will play a key role in the future of energy storage and we look forward to working with our customers to bring this innovative solution to market.

The Salgenx salt water redox flow battery uses separate liquid container tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes, can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the liquid electrolytes, one of which is salt water. Perfect for remote energy or storage for wind and solar power, just like the Tesla Megapack or BASF battery pack. In many areas, the wait time for the Megapack is up to two years, uses expensive and flammable Lithium.

Not only is the Salgenx flow battery scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. Vanadium and Bromine flow systems require an expensive membrane while the Salgenx salt water system does not. Alternatively, most of the salt water flow battery and liquid electrolyte can be sourced and assembled on-site using locally sourced containers, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

Salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic, and available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, and as a waste effluent from desalination facilities.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

Infinity Turbine LLC

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com