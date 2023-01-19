DIOS acquires Pontax-North Lithium property

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS is very pleased to report Dios acquired the Pontax-North lithium property within James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec, Canada. It is located north of Pontax River and some 23km south of KM381 facilities.



Pontax-North lithium is also located some 6 km north (and west) of Pontax-Lithium prospect (1.16% Li2O over 30.55m) of Striae Resources and about 23 km due south of Galaxy Resources James Bay/Cyr lithium deposit (40.3Mt @1.40%Li2O resource) for which Canada Environment federal minister just gave its approval on January 16 to start this new lithium mine in James Bay.

The Pontax-North lithium project covers favourable rocks (paragneiss) along the margins of a 23 by 5-10 km magnetic felsic pluton with a prospective section some 10-11 km long. Pontax-North claims are also located in the axis of SW-NE glacial movement and along a cluster of lithium metal lake sediment anomalies combined with useful other anomalous critical elements.* The claims are also located in the vicinities of several magnetic features intersecting the general SW-NE magnetic trend. Pontax-North lithium totals 33 wholly-owned claims for 1760 hectares. Field work is planned in 2023.

Geochemical signature is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect with even higher values in secondary environment. Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under supervision of Harold Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo, V.P. of Dios & 43-101 Qualified Person, who reviewed this release.

* Pontax-North (Li over 15ppm, up to 22.5ppm; Cs>2ppm; Rb > 13ppm, up to 18.2ppm)

