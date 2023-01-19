Cycle to the Sea 2023: Thomas Baskind Rides to Raise Funds & Awareness
Thomas Baskind will be participating in the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser, a 3-day cycling trip to support physically challenged individuals.
Cycle to the Sea has a long history of supporting physically challenged individuals, and I'm fortunate to be able to contribute to such a positive legacy.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Baskind will be participating in the annual Cycle to the Sea fundraiser, a 3-day cycling trip from Monroe, N.C. to N. Myrtle Beach, S.C., Oct. 19-21, 2023. The event generates critical financial support & awareness for the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program (ASAP)
ASAP is a program of Carolinas Rehabilitation- a non-profit hospital providing rehabilitative care for people who have suffered life-altering injuries and diseases. For over two decades, ASAP has helped their community develop skills and overcome challenges so they can participate in sports, recreation, and lead healthy lifestyles. It is the only program of its kind in the Carolinas.
During Cycle to the Sea - physically disabled athletes cycle on handcycles, covering 180 miles. The event provides adaptive sports opportunities as well as support & promotion of adaptive athletes' accomplishments.
"Cycle to the Sea is a truly special event- it has such an incredible impact on its participants, myself included." Thomas Baskind said. "Cycle to the Sea has a long history of supporting physically challenged individuals, and I'm fortunate to be able to contribute to such a positive legacy." Thomas Baskind first participated in Cycle to the Sea in 2013 and is looking forward to reconnecting with other riders, especially his longtime friend Brian Muscarella, who was paralyzed by a spinal stroke
Baskind has set a personal goal of raising $7,500 for this year's ride.
If you would like to support Thomas Baskind in his efforts to raise money for the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser, please visit his fundraising website at https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/event/cycle-to-the-sea-2022/e392190. Every dollar helps, and all donations are greatly appreciated.
Thomas Baskind
