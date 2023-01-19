CybeReady Appoints Jonathan Stone as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, today announced that Jonathan Stone has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Stone will expand the North American sales operations to boost adoption of the company’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training platform.
Stone joins CybeReady with more than twenty years of sales and business development experience, including six years of experience in cybersecurity awareness training sales management while at KnowBe4, where he fine-tuned sales operations for his region to consistently exceed year-over-year sales at the company. During his tenure Stone managed sales for the Northeastern U.S. and achieved several sales milestones that included closure of the largest SMB customer deployment of 2019. Prior to KnowBe4, he held sales management and business development roles for Dex Media, Media General, and The National Underwriter Company.
As the new year moves into gear, Stone will be focused on strengthening CybeReady’s North American presence through team building and growing the sales organization significantly over the next couple of years. His plans also include the review of current sales programs that will be adjusted appropriately as the company redefines cybersecurity awareness training with advanced automation, to greatly simplify security training management and deliver strong risk management KPIs. This solution is advantageous for SMEs, medium and large enterprises as well as managed security service providers (MSSPs) as it minimizes the overhead required to successfully train the full employee ecosystem and reduce cybersecurity risk.
“I am thrilled to join the CybeReady team and bring this next-gen solution to organizations nationwide,” said Stone. “With a level of automation and data science that optimizes employee training month-over-month, the CybeReady solution helps employees change security behaviors to ensure a much stronger defensive front line.”
“The cybersecurity awareness space has evolved from a nice to have to a fundamental part of corporate security, serving to reduce the risks of data corruption and financial loss,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. “We are very pleased to welcome Jonathan Stone to the organization as we enter 2023 with a strong position in the market that will yield substantial opportunities in the year ahead.”
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training solution, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
