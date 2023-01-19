Global Cellulose Films Market to Reach US$ 1,166.3 Mn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cellulose films market was valued at US$ 745.4 Mn and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cellulose Films Market:

Growing awareness of benefits and the cellulose in food and the rising application of cellulose in food and beverages, the personal care and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive the global cellulose films market growth in upcoming years.

Rising launching of various new product such as cellophane in the global cellulose films market can drive the market growth in upcoming years. Cellophane is thin transparent sheet made of regenerated cellulose. Furthermore, various companies such as a manufacturer of cellulose, ACG are entering in the global cellulose films market and adopting various innovation such as developing tough, flexible, and biodegradable films from cellulose that can help to propel the global cellulose films market growth in forecast period.

Increased the pressure on cellulose films providers and consumers offer to provide different form of cellulose films that can boost the global cellulose films market growth in upcoming years. For instance, in June 2020, a Technical Research Centre of Finland, VTT develops transparent cellulose film to replace the traditional plastics in food packaging.

Key Market Takeaways

The global cellulose films market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030). In globe, the cellulose films market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace over the next ten years, due to the increasing number of startups such as a manufacturer of cellulose acetate, Tracxn and rising consumer demand for paperboard and paper.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cellulose films market include Eastman Chemical, Futamura Group, Innovia Films, FkuR, Sateri, Celanese Corporation, China Lucky Film Corp., Chengdu Huaming Cellophane Co., Ltd, Ningbo Jiangdong Credit, Shaoxing Chunming Cellulose Film Co., Weifang Henglian Films Co, Zhejiang Koray New Material Co., Ltd., INTERPLEX INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, IPI GmbH, and Rengo Co., Ltd.

Major players are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for cellulose films. For instance, in June 2021, INTERPLEX INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, the manufacturer of cellulose acetate granules, apet sheet & cellulose acetate sheet acquired a phosphate manufacturer, OCP Group Inc., for expanding INTERPLEX fast growing Medical & Life Sciences product portfolio in San Francisco, California.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cellulose Films Market, By Type Colorless Cellulose Films Colored Cellulose Films

Global Cellulose Films Market, By Product Type Bags & Pouches Labels Tapes Wrapping Films Others

Global Cellulose Films Market, By Application Packaging Mulch Films Containers Adhesives Textile Sizing Agents Others

Global Cellulose Films Market, By End-use Food & Beverages Personal Care Pharmaceutical Paints & Coatings Building & Construction Others

Global Cellulose Films Market, By Region: North America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country:



