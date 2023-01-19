Patent Exchange to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of The Parkinson's Institute & Clinical Center's International Patent Portfolio

Portfolio to Be Sold as One Auction Lot - No Minimum Bid – No Minimum Reserve Price

Bid Deadline – March 1, 2023

HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patent Exchange will be conducting a Sealed-Bid Auction of The Parkinson's Institute & Clinical Center's Patent Portfolio (Auction Info) There is no Minimum Bid Price nor is there a Minimum Reserve Price for this auction. All bids in conformance with the terms of the auction are welcome.

The Parkinson's Institute & Clinical Center is selling its international patent portfolio at auction as part of an orderly wind-down of operations. The Institute provided comprehensive evaluation, treatment and therapy for patients with Parkinson's Disease and conducted extensive clinical research programs to identify the cause of Parkinson's Disease and ways to prevent its progression.

"For 30 years, the Parkinson's Institute conducted groundbreaking research and was a significant contributor to the scientific community. The result of its work lives on through its many published articles and patents. We are excited to see the good work continued through others who exhibit the passion and scientific rigor required to find a cure for Parkinson's disease. We are all in this together.", said Brian R. Coulter, CEO of The Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center.

Granted US Patents in the portfolio include:

Charitable Allies, a nonprofit legal-aid law firm focusing on the unique needs of nonprofit organizations, represents The Parkinson's Institute in the orderly dissolution process.

The Patent Exchange

The Patent Exchange is a patent auction and brokerage delivering high-exposure marketing campaigns for the "date certain" sale of patents, serving corporate, government and private clientele seeking efficient sale of patents. Sellers benefit by relief from ongoing patent fees and from the recycling of sale proceeds back into new patents. Buyers benefit from quick acquisition of patents and patent applications and bypassing the cost and time required for the granting of patents. Society benefits from new owners breathing new life into the patents and bringing them to the marketplace.

