Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Securities fraud class action complaints allege that Twist Bioscience and certain of its officers overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unrealistic pricing to give an artificially inflated view of Twist's financial condition to investors.

If you have held Twist shares since on or before December 13, 2019, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/twist-bioscience-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Contact:
Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.
Grabar Law Office
One Liberty Place
1650 Market Street, Suite 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tel: 267-507-6085
Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

