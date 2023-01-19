Mitch Gould Brings Lawn and Garden Products to Lowe’s National Headquarters
Gould’s Retail Career Spans Diverse Group of Consumer Products
Now, I concentrate on health, wellness, and beauty products but in my earlier years, I sold products such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, and Miracle-Gro.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, who is now the Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, understands a variety of consumer goods, such as lawn and garden and hardware.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
That knowledge helped Gould when he visited the national headquarters of Lowe’s in North Carolina.
“Now, I concentrate on health, wellness, and beauty products but in my earlier years, I sold products such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, and Miracle-Gro,” he added.
Gould visited many of the most iconic retailers in the nation, such as Lowe’s and Home Depot.
“I worked for major brands and helped get them into major retail stores,” Gould said.
Since his years in consumer goods, Gould has gravitated toward sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and functional beverages.
“As one market matures, another is ready to take off,” Gould said. “Consumers are clamoring for health, wellness, and beauty brands.”
People became more focused on their health during the health crisis.
“Americans are taking dietary supplements at record levels,” Gould added. “More consumers are interested in natural, vegan, and cruelty-free brands.”
To help make the match between consumers, retailers, and product manufactures, Gould developed NPI’s Evolution of Distribution” system, which emphasizes speed to market and affordability.
“NPI oversees all stages of a product expansion or launch,” Gould said. “My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system brings together all the professional services a company needs to sell their products in the U.S.”
NPI imports, distributes, and promotes health and wellness products to consumers and retailers.
“We provide our clients with a veteran sales team, marketing services, regulatory compliance expertise, and operational support,” Gould said. “We offer a one-stop, turnkey operation that takes the mystery out of product launches.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
email us here