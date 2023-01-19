Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints Brandon Willis Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the promotion of Brandon Willis to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

In this new role, Willis will enhance the customer experience through increased operational focus and optimization. He will have direct responsibility for Meridian's global operations and will support integration activities across all Meridian locations.

Willis joined Meridian in September 2020 as President of the company's Electronics Division. He advanced the division to be a best-in-class, global technology leader and expanded it into new applications and market segments.

“Brandon's extensive knowledge of the adhesives sector has proven to be a major asset to Meridian,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “I am confident that his passion for operational excellence and delivering a best-in-class customer experience will only push our team forward in the adhesives market. I look forward to the positive impact he will have on our global operations.”

Willis is followed by Brian Brace, Meridian's newly appointed Commercial President for the Electronics Division. Brace comes to Meridian from Blueshift Materials, Inc., where he led the company's commercial team as Vice President of Sales. With more than 30 years of experience serving the aerospace, automotive, transportation, technology, and electronics industries, Brace will continue to drive global growth for the division.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

