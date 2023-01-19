Fire-Rated Glass Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.95 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%: Straits Research

The global fire-rated glass market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant contributor to the global fire-rated glass market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tests on fire resistance have demonstrated that a specific kind of glass, known as fire-resistant glass provides long-lasting fire protection. Fire-resistant glass products are used to stop fire and smoke because they can stop radiant and conduction heat transfer. They also provide better impact, thermal, and acoustic performance. Its efficacy can be ascertained by assessing how well fire-rated glass performs in a fire-resistance test. As the number of fire-related accidents rises, so does the demand for fire-resistant glass. The market for this type of protection has recently been significantly expanding due to passive fire protection's lower maintenance costs than active fire protection. Some types of fire-rated glass also provide some heat insulation or weather resistance. Because it is designed to withstand temperatures of 1,000° F for 20 to 3 hours, fire-rated glass can effectively contain the spread of flames and smoke. Additionally, it is quickly processed into curtain wall glass that is hollow, laminated, coated, and dot-style.





Increasing Number of Accidents Due to Fire

Shortly, rising government spending on cars, buildings, and residential and commercial construction will likely support the growth of the market for fire-resistant glass. Additionally, as the number of fire-related accidents rises, so would the demand for fire-resistant glasses. To increase vehicle safety and reduce the number of accidents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) have also imposed stringent standards and regulations. Additionally, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards have increased fire-resistant glasses in residential and commercial structures, supporting this growth. However, rising price fluctuations for raw materials like silicon and boron oxide may hinder demand.

R&D Projects and Product Innovation

More excellent fire and life safety will always be a driving force for Middle Eastern architects as they strive to be at the forefront of building design. They will work closely with the fire-rated glazing industry to implement their vision as they incorporate open and simple designs into new construction and renovation of existing structures. Architects and design professionals can push the boundaries of what is practical for exterior and interior glazing thanks to the continued use of IBC and UL-labeled and classified products in the region. Over the forecast period, initiatives like the Affordable Housing Initiative (AHI), Made in Canada, and New Building Canada Plan (NBCP), among others, are predicted to support the country's growth shortly and are likely to raise demand for fire-resistant glass there.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.95 Billion by 2031 CAGR 11.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Solution Type, Glass Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vetrotech Saint-Gobain International AG (Switzerland), Asahi India Glass Ltd. (India), Central Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Promat UK Limited (U.K.), Pyroguard (U.K.), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and Technical Glass Products (U.S.) Key Market Opportunities R&D Projects and Product Innovation Key Market Drivers Expanding Building and Construction Sector

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to the global fire-rated glass market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The regional market is propelled by rising consumer spending power, increased infrastructure investments, and regulatory and governmental organizations' increased focus on enhancing building and commercial apartment fire safety standards. The North American market for fire-rated glass is anticipated to expand noticeably in the coming years due to the rising use of modern fire-rated glazing to enhance exterior and interior aesthetics. While this enables architects to create generous, open spaces in locations that require fire protection, regional growth is being pushed by the number of pertinent regulations being created.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. As construction activity rises and fires happen more frequently, product consumption is likely to rise, especially in emerging economies. For instance, China became the largest market for construction in 2020, bringing in USD 440.0 million, according to the International Trade Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Cost increases and a rise in the use of these glasses in the construction of residential and commercial infrastructure will be the primary factors driving market expansion in the region. Rising living standards and expanding production facilities across a range of end-use industries successfully encourage increased foreign investment, which expands the market in the region.





Key Highlights

The global fire-rated glass market size is projected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on solution type, the global fire-rated glass market is bifurcated into glazing and insulation. The glazing segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

the global fire-rated glass market is bifurcated into glazing and insulation. The glazing segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application type, the global fire-rated glass market is bifurcated into the wired glass, ceramic glass, laminated glass, and others. The ceramic glass segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.91 % during the forecast period.

the global fire-rated glass market is bifurcated into the wired glass, ceramic glass, laminated glass, and others. The ceramic glass segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application, the global fire-rated glass market is bifurcated into building & construction, marine, and others. The building & construction segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

the global fire-rated glass market is bifurcated into building & construction, marine, and others. The building & construction segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant contributor to the global fire-rated glass market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Fire-Rated Glass Market

Fuso Glass India

Pilkington

Saint Gobain

Schott AG

Ravensby Glass

Nippon Electric

Pyroguard

AIS





Global Fire-Rated Glass Market: Segmentation

By Solution Type

Glazing

Insulation

By Glass Type

Wired Glass

Ceramic Glass

Laminated Glass

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Fire-Rated Glass Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

4 By Solution Type Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2 Glazing

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.3 Insulation

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5 By Glass Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Wired Glass

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Ceramic Glass

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Laminated Glass

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 By Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Building & Construction

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Marine

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 America

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 U.S.

7.2.1.1.1 By Solution Type

7.2.1.1.2 By Glass Type

7.2.1.1.3 By Application

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.2.1 By Solution Type

7.2.1.2.2 By Glass Type

7.2.1.2.3 By Application

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.1.3.1 By Solution Type

7.2.1.3.2 By Glass Type

7.2.1.3.3 By Application

7.3 Latin America

7.3.1 Brazil

7.3.1.1 By Solution Type

7.3.1.2 By Glass Type

7.3.1.3 By Application

7.3.2 Argentina

7.3.2.1 By Solution Type

7.3.2.2 By Glass Type

7.3.2.3 By Application

7.3.3 Colombia

7.3.3.1 By Solution Type

7.3.3.2 By Glass Type

7.3.3.3 By Application

7.3.4 Rest of Latin America

7.3.4.1 By Solution Type

7.3.4.2 By Glass Type

7.3.4.3 By Application

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.2.1 By Solution Type

7.4.2.2 By Glass Type

7.4.2.3 By Application

7.4.3 France

7.4.3.1 By Solution Type

7.4.3.2 By Glass Type

7.4.3.3 By Application

7.4.4 U.K.

7.4.4.1 By Solution Type

7.4.4.2 By Glass Type

7.4.4.3 By Application

7.4.5 Italy

7.4.5.1 By Solution Type

7.4.5.2 By Glass Type

7.4.5.3 By Application

7.4.6 Spain

7.4.6.1 By Solution Type

7.4.6.2 By Glass Type

7.4.6.3 By Application

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Solution Type

7.4.7.2 By Glass Type

7.4.7.3 By Application

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5.2 Japan

7.5.2.1 By Solution Type

7.5.2.2 By Glass Type

7.5.2.3 By Application

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Solution Type

7.5.3.2 By Glass Type

7.5.3.3 By Application

7.5.4 Australia

7.5.4.1 By Solution Type

7.5.4.2 By Glass Type

7.5.4.3 By Application

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Solution Type

7.5.5.2 By Glass Type

7.5.5.2 By Application

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.6.1 By Solution Type

7.5.6.2 By Glass Type

7.5.6.3 By Application

7.5.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.7.1 By Solution Type

7.5.7.2 By Glass Type

7.5.7.3 By Application

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2.1 By Solution Type

7.6.2.2 By Glass Type

7.6.2.3 By Application

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.3.1 By Solution Type

7.6.3.2 By Glass Type

7.6.3.3 By Application

7.6.4 Kuwait

7.6.4.1 By Solution Type

7.6.4.2 By Glass Type

7.6.4.3 By Application

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.6.5.1 By Solution Type

7.6.5.2 By Glass Type

7.6.5.3 By Application

8 Company Profile

8.1 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.1.4 Product Portfolio

8.2 Vetrotech Saint-Gobain International AG

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.2.4 Product Portfolio

8.3 Asahi India Glass Ltd. (India)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 Central Glass Co., Ltd

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Promat U.K. Limited

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Pyroguard

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 SCHOTT AG

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 Technical Glass Products

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio





Market News

In June 2022, For 5G millimeter-wave wireless communication technology, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. created a repeater that uses radio wave lenses and is a power-free and transparent antenna made of a glass substrate.

In May 2022, unique laminated glass gel infill works with expert design to create the Pyroguard Balustrades final product. No real contribution to the spread of fire, producing little to no smoke and No ash or debris from a fire.





News Media

Fire-Resistant Glass Market Share Worth USD 6,570 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 5%

Growth in Building & Construction Sector to Bolster Demand for Fire-Rated Glass During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026





