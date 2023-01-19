BairesDev Support in Tech Education and Reskilling up 73% in 2022

Through its Giveback Program, the company partnered with technology-focused NPOs to equip 20,000+ individuals from backgrounds underrepresented in tech from 17 countries with the resources they need to pursue careers in tech.

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading bootstrapped software solutions company, announced a 73% increase in the support it gives to fuel tech education and reskilling opportunities through its Giveback Program, an initiative aimed at promoting inclusion and diversity in the tech community. Through this award-winning CSR program, the company biannually curates a list of nonprofit organizations that drive change and help underrepresented tech talent grow professionally. From the list, clients are invited to engage with and select the organizations to which BairesDev will donate funds.

Given widespread big tech layoffs, the last edition of the program was aimed at supporting organizations focused on reskilling talent for careers in tech from underrepresented minorities in 17 countries:

Per Scholas, an institution that helps individuals jumpstart tech careers with free industry-leading certifications and training

Generation, which prepares, places, and supports people moving into life-changing careers

Reskill American, which provides participants with free software development training

“We are proud to increase our CSR efforts as we keep growing as a company, supporting initiatives that impact talented people while also addressing relevant issues in our sector,” said Nacho De Marco, co-founder and CEO of BairesDev.

“If I think back to a year ago, now I’m a completely different person. I never thought I’d be in this [technology] field or growing this much in my career. If I hadn’t been through the Generation program, I’d probably still be a curbside shopper,” said Dasha, a US Generation Participant.

“Per Scholas is helping people from underserved neighborhoods and giving us this training for free,” said Simon Ayim, an immigrant from Ghana who dreamed of starting a career in cybersecurity. “They never asked for anything back, only asked for us to put in the work.”

Lastly, when asked about her experience, Alexandra Gomez expressed her appreciation for Reskill American’s Bootcamp: “Many Bootcamps are super expensive and require a full-day attendance. In this case, you learn at your own pace and at no cost! Reskill changed my life in less than a year: after completing the program, I got a job as a Junior Software Engineer Analyst at Wells Fargo.”

Co-founded in 2009 by software engineers Paul Azorin and Nacho De Marco, BairesDev is one of the world’s fastest-growing software solutions companies. Fully remote, the BairesDev team is made up of more than 4,000 professionals distributed throughout 40+ countries around the world.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® is a leading Software Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 4,000+ professionals in 40+ countries, BairesDev provides time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

