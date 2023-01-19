Launch of the Welcome Corps – Private Sponsorship of Refugees

The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, is announcing the Welcome Corps, a new private sponsorship program that will enable Americans to sponsor refugees arriving through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), directly support their resettlement, and make a difference by welcoming these new neighbors into their communities. This program invites Americans to be partners and guides to refugees as they build new lives in the United States and help them realize their full potential.

The Welcome Corps is the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades. It is designed to strengthen and expand the capacity of the USRAP by harnessing the energy and talents of Americans from all walks of life desiring to serve as private sponsors – ranging from members of faith and civic groups, veterans, diaspora communities, businesses, colleges and universities, and more. In the program’s first year, our goal is to mobilize at least 10,000 Americans to step forward as private sponsors and offer a welcoming hand to at least 5,000 refugees from around the world. The Welcome Corps will build on the extraordinary response of the American people over the past year in welcoming our Afghan allies, Ukrainians displaced by war, Venezuelans, and others fleeing violence and oppression. In the face of unprecedented global displacement, the United States will continue to lead the international community in humanitarian response, including refugee resettlement. By launching the Welcome Corps, we build on a proud tradition of providing refuge and demonstrate the spirit and generosity of the American people as we commit to welcoming refugees in need of our support.

For more information on the Welcome Corps or how to become a private sponsor, visit the Welcome Corps website.