Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,869 in the last 365 days.

Sequentur Named Most Promising IT Services Company by CIOReview

Sequentur IT Managed Service Provider MSP Logo

Sequentur Logo

2022 CIO Review Names Sequentur Most Promising Company

2022 CIO Review Names Sequentur Most Promising Company

Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies of 2022” by CIOReview.

We are grateful for the commitment of our entire team to our clients and being honored by the leading publication in the IT industry reinforces that their commitment is valued and appreciated”
— Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an award-winning IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies of 2022” by CIOReview.

“We’re thrilled to be included in CIOReview’s esteemed list,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “We are committed to providing expert IT services, but what differentiates us from other companies is our focus on building partnerships with clients and working together to determine solutions. It’s great to be recognized for these efforts.”

CIOReview is a leading print magazine that bridges the gap between enterprise IT vendors and buyers. The “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies” list recognizes vendors and consultants who help businesses become more flexible, operate more efficiently, and stay competitive. A panel of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs, and analysts select IT services companies for the list, which guides CIOs navigating the rapidly evolving IT landscape.

“We are grateful for the commitment of our entire team to our clients and being honored by the leading publication in the IT industry reinforces that their commitment is valued and appreciated,” said Gruzdev.

About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur has won numerous awards for exemplary service and is proud to partner with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.

Eli Player
Sequentur
+1 703-260-1133
eplayer@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Sequentur Named Most Promising IT Services Company by CIOReview

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.