Sequentur Named Most Promising IT Services Company by CIOReview

Sequentur Logo 2022 CIO Review Names Sequentur Most Promising Company

Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies of 2022” by CIOReview.

We are grateful for the commitment of our entire team to our clients and being honored by the leading publication in the IT industry reinforces that their commitment is valued and appreciated” — Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur