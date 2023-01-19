Sequentur Named Most Promising IT Services Company by CIOReview
Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies of 2022” by CIOReview.
We are grateful for the commitment of our entire team to our clients and being honored by the leading publication in the IT industry reinforces that their commitment is valued and appreciated”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an award-winning IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies of 2022” by CIOReview.
— Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur
“We’re thrilled to be included in CIOReview’s esteemed list,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “We are committed to providing expert IT services, but what differentiates us from other companies is our focus on building partnerships with clients and working together to determine solutions. It’s great to be recognized for these efforts.”
CIOReview is a leading print magazine that bridges the gap between enterprise IT vendors and buyers. The “20 Most Promising IT Services Companies” list recognizes vendors and consultants who help businesses become more flexible, operate more efficiently, and stay competitive. A panel of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs, and analysts select IT services companies for the list, which guides CIOs navigating the rapidly evolving IT landscape.
“We are grateful for the commitment of our entire team to our clients and being honored by the leading publication in the IT industry reinforces that their commitment is valued and appreciated,” said Gruzdev.
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur has won numerous awards for exemplary service and is proud to partner with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
Sequentur
+1 703-260-1133
eplayer@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram