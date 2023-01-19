Dental Cement Market will value USD 2.7 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Dental Cement Market Size By Material (Resin-Based Ionomers, Glass Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol and Others), By Type (Temporary and Permanent), By End-User (Luting, Pulpal Protection, Restorations and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the dental cement market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the dental cement market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-cement-market/401/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global dental cement market BISCO, Inc., Ivocular Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Cororation, Medental International, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, SHOFU Dental GmbH, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., Kerr Corporation, DETAX Ettlingen, Indigodental GmbH among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide dental cement market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The dental cement is used in many applications in dentistry and orthodontics. Some of its common uses include temporary restorations of teeth, cavity linings to protect pulps, sedation, or insulation, and dental cement. Several new formulations are also driving the market; glass ionomer cement is being recommended by dental surgeons worldwide, especially among children. Researchers and manufacturers are taking measures to introduce different types of dental cement in order to meet the needs of different kinds of patients due to an increase in dental caries. There are so many factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as high price of material used in dental cements, longer wait for approvals and restoration implants collapse. It is likely that the growth of the dental cements market will be inhibited by comparatively long waits for approval windows by administrative authorities that can hamper the advancement of new items. A further obstacle to the growth of the dental cements market can be the high advancing prices and the collapse of implant restorations. Furthermore, the mechanical properties of glass ionomer cement and resin-modified glass ionomer cement are being improved by nanotechnology, and dental composites are being improved to decrease shrinkage and wear. With these technological advancements, dental cements are expected to gain greater popularity, resulting in the global dental cements market growing.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/401

Scope of Dental Cement Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Material, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players 3M, BISCO, Inc., Ivocular Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Cororation, Medental International, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, SHOFU Dental GmbH, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., Kerr Corporation, DETAX Ettlingen, Indigodental GmbH among others

Segmentation Analysis

Resin-based is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material segment includes resin-based ionomers, glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol and others. The resin-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An extremely versatile dental cement, resin-based cement has a wide range of properties, including its insolubility in water and thin film thickness, so it has been widely used for cementing resin and ceramic inlays, metal castings, orthodontic bands and brackets etc.

Permanent is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segments include temporary and permanent. The permanent segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Providing optimal protection for external dental tissues, permanent cement ensures quality marginal sealing and prevents leaks. It is also made from materials that are long-lasting and resistant to wear and tear, and it has a durability of up to 30 years.

Luting is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segments include luting, pulpal protection, restorations and others. The luting segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the number of oral restorations, widespread access to various luting agents, and increased global awareness of dental treatments. The easy availability of luting agents and durability is contributing a large share in the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dental cement market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A growing number of tooth cavities and tooth decay problems are among the most common health problems seen by the North American population, according to a report by the World Health Organization, dental caries is the most common oral health problem among children and adults. Further, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements drive market growth in this region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's dental cement market size was valued at USD 0.131 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.218 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

In addition to having the largest consumer market and dense population, Germany holds the largest market share in the dental cement market. Moreover, dental associations also certify that various oral care brands are safe and effective, which will boost the growth of market in the forecasted period.

China

China’s dental cement market size was valued at USD 0.132 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.223 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

A large portion of the elderly population requires dental services more often, which means a broad customer base is served by dental procedures, propelling the growth of the market in the country.

India

India's dental cement market size was valued at USD 0.102 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.171 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Due to poor hygiene practices and diets, oral diseases are becoming more common nowadays, which will increase the demand for dental products, and the increased numbers of cavities among children will further intensify the dental market's demand.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising cases of tooth decays among children, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/401/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size By Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Integrated Solutions and Standalone Solutions), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hospital-capacity-management-solutions-market/416

Hair Transplant Market Size By Method (Follicular Unit Transplantation and Follicular Unit Extraction), By Therapy (PRP, Stem Cell, Laser Therapy, and Others), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Surgical Centers, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-transplant-market/414

Skin Tightening Market Size By Type (Ultrasound Skin-Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin-Tightening and Laser Skin-Tightening), By End-User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Centres & Homecare, Beauty Salons and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/skin-tightening-market/412

Orthopaedic Braces & Support Market Size By Product (Lower Extremity Braces & Supports and Upper Extremity Braces & Supports), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales and Institutional Sales), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopaedic-braces-support-market/411

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Market Size By Component (Sensors, Transmitters, and Receivers), By End-User (Home Care, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-systems-market/407

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Size By Product (Fertility Rapid Tests and Pregnancy Rapid Tests), By Test Type (HCG Blood, LH Urine, HCG Urine, and FSH Urine), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drugstore, and Gynecology/Fertlity Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/fertility-and-pregnancy-rapid-test-kits-market/402

Dental Cement Market Size By Material (Resin-Based Ionomers, Glass Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol and Others), By Type (Temporary and Permanent), By End-User (Luting, Pulpal Protection, Restorations and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-cement-market/401

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Size By Drug Class (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor, Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent, Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Topical, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Compounding Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/cancer-supportive-care-products-market/398

Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size By Product (Overt, Track & Trace, Forensic, and Covert), By Application (Medical & Supplies, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Gloves, Syringes & Needles, Surgical Tapes, Scissors, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-pharmaceutical-packaging-market/394

Ambulatory Surgical Centre Market Size Center By Type (Multispecialty Centers and Single Specialty Centers), By Application (Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pain/Neurology, Orthopedics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030