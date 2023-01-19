Middle Township, New Jersey Pursues Digital Transformation

The Cape May County municipality selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services

/EIN News/ -- Middle Township, New Jersey, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Middle Township, New Jersey where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The township recently partnered with GovPilot, a Manasquan, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Middle Township will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials will initially utilize GovPilot Dog Licenses, Open Public Records (OPRA) Requests, Vital Records Requests, and Short-term Rental Registrations.

“We have been thrilled to work with GovPilot thus far. The digital processes that we’ve been able to make available both to our residents and to our staff have made a huge difference in convenience and efficiency.”, said Suzanne Schumann, the Township’s Deputy Business Administrator.

Schumann added, “We continue to explore ways to further partner with GovPilot to provide best in class digital services to our constituents and to meet updated mandates set forth by the State of New Jersey which include lead-based paint inspections and certificate of liability insurance laws.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Middle Township on its early stages of digital transformation. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Middle Township.”

