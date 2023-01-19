Submit Release
Rumble Releases TV App for its Subscription Platform, Locals

LocalsTV App is now available on AppleTV and Roku, allowing users to enjoy content anywhere

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced the next-generation TV app of its subscription-based community platform, Locals. The LocalsTV app is now available through AppleTV and Roku and remains available through GoogleTV and FireTV.

“LocalsTV is an expansion of our ability to deliver content anywhere. Video distribution is fundamental to our creators, and we are thrilled to enhance the Locals experience for our creators and their members on this new medium,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals.

With LocalsTV, users can stream a wide variety of content on their televisions, including movies and other on-demand videos released through the Locals Content+ feature. Recently, Locals expanded Content+ to all communities on the platform, enabling any creator to distribute movies, specials, or other on-demand content. The platform has continued to release features to help independent creators, ranging from producers and video content creators to writers and podcasters.

You can find more information about LocalsTV here.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

Contact: press@rumble.com


