Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,406 in the last 365 days.

Smart Communications Expands Technology Team with New CIO

Industry Expert Will Accelerate Growth and Innovation for Customer Communications Management Leader

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that Anthony Bennett has joined the company in the new role of Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Anthony Bennett is a proven IT leader who has worked in the technology area for 25 years, with more than 17 years focused in SaaS communications. He has built a solid reputation through his senior roles at technology companies including Oracle, Service Now and Nokia among others.

In the CIO role, Bennett is responsible for all IT functions, platform architecture, SaaS operations, security and compliance. He will ensure that the market leading Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform remains agile for evolving customer needs that can only be achieved in a SaaS environment.

“As the company continues to grow, we’re proud to expand the technology leadership team to meet the demands of the business,” said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer of Smart Communications. “Anthony Bennett is a proven and strategic leader who will leverage our award-winning technology capabilities and talent to ensure we continue to deliver market-leading, innovative products that scale to meet the needs of our growing customer base.”

“One of my passions is scaling rapid growth cloud companies and I see great opportunities to contribute to Smart Communications’ ongoing expansion,” said Anthony Bennett, CIO at Smart Communications. “As companies continue to embrace and invest in cloud technologies, I am excited to be an integral part of optimizing our customers’ investments.”

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.


For more information contact:
Roberta Patterson – Analyst and Public Relations, Smart Communications
Email: rpatterson@smartcommunications.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Smart Communications Expands Technology Team with New CIO

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.