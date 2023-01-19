Satori Expands Support to NoSQL Databases; Streamlines Secure Data Access for MongoDB

Data security leader provides modern self-service data access, PII discovery, and protection to MongoDB users

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the industry’s leading data security platform, today announced that it is adding support for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), a scalable and flexible NoSQL document database used for high-volume data storage and processing.



MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries, and the MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times. MongoDB users can now take advantage of Satori's data security platform to reduce risk, improve productivity, and ensure compliance.

Through just-in-time self-service access workflows, users can remove the risk associated with overprivileged access to sensitive customer data stored within MongoDB Community, Enterprise, or Atlas servers. Companies can boost productivity by eliminating the overhead on DevOps teams by integrating with any Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) identity provider and managing access by automatically enforcing policies. Satori also makes compliance easier to achieve by providing a centralized, rich, and searchable query audit log to demonstrate that access to data is on a need-to-know basis.

“We hear from many of our customers that they want one solution for managing access to data across all of their data stores, in a way that reduces the overhead on admins while providing a great experience for end users,” said Yoav Cohen, CTO, Satori. “With this new partnership, users will benefit from Satori’s built-in, continuous sensitive data discovery and simplified self-service access control to better manage the immense amounts of data stored across MongoDB.”

Many organizations are still managing access to data manually. It’s not unusual for requests to go through many different teams before access is granted, and engineers are pulled away from their primary responsibilities to respond to these requests. This process is laden with bottlenecks and can take weeks to complete, drastically hindering innovation. With Satori, users can quickly define access control workflows and automatically grant approvals without any engineering resources. Compliance is also streamlined as all data access requests and responses are recorded.

“We use MongoDB extensively when providing services to leading healthcare providers, and require a solution to audit access to data, as well as set security and access policies in a simple way. Satori helps us do that in a streamlined and efficient manner, so we can grow faster and meet our security and compliance requirements,” said Aviv Levit, Data & TechOps Team Lead, Yuvital. “Satori has helped reduce the complexity involved in managing our sensitive data and provides just-in-time access so we can make data-driven decisions and drive innovation.”

Satori for MongoDB is available for Satori customers. Satori already offers full relational database support for Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, MySQL, MariaDB, CockroachDB, Azure SQL, and others. Satori plans to further expand support for other NoSQL databases.

About Satori

Satori is revolutionizing data security. Its data security platform seamlessly integrates into any environment to automate access controls and deliver complete data-flow visibility utilizing activity-based discovery and classification. The platform provides context-aware and granular data access and privacy policies across all enterprise data flows, data access and data stores. With Satori, organizations and their data teams can confidently ensure that data security, privacy and compliance are in place – enabling data-driven innovation and competitive advantage. Learn more at satoricyber.com .

