Comparably awards Elemica top CEO for second year in a row

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comparably has again recognized Elemica as a top place to work with their “Best CEO” award.

“I’m honored that Comparably has acknowledged Elemica again for being a top company to work for,” states Elemica CEO David Muse. “Leadership is an opportunity to support and serve those in your organization. I’m very grateful to be a part of such a hardworking, talented team here at Elemica.” Michelle Kilroy, Elemica Chief Human Resources Officer adds, “Elemica’s culture is an environment of ownership and empowerment. I’m very proud to be an “Elemican” under David’s leadership.”

The Comparably Awards are proffered each year based on employee input. A significant minimum sample of respondents is required to ensure a representative picture of the surveyed organization. During the Comparably assessment, the organization asks more than 50 questions about the respondent company, measuring nearly 20 core metrics of corporate culture.

Elemica will look to continue their trend of cultural excellence into 2023, thanks to their strong leadership.

About Elemica

Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.


Media Contact

Brett Renken- Marketing Director
Brett.renken@elemica.com

Primary Logo

