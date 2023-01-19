Submit Release
Plumas Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Plumas Bancorp common stock of $0.25 per share, payable February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2023.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bancorp’s principal subsidiary is Plumas Bank, which was founded in 1980. Plumas Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The bank operates fourteen branches: twelve located in the California counties of Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta and Sutter and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Carson City and Washoe. The bank also operates three loan production offices located in the California Counties of Butte and Placer and Klamath Falls, Oregon. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's publicly available regulatory reports.


Contact: Jamie Huynh
Administrative Coordinator
Plumas Bank
5525 Kietzke Lane Ste. 100
Reno, NV 89511
775.786.0907 x8908
investorrelations@plumasbank.com

