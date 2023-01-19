Hope Valley Barracks Press Release

At 1:04 AM, Troopers arrested Gary Tavares, age 61, of 447 Switch Road, Richmond, RI 02898 for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs B.A.C. Unknown – Second Offense and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the Town of West Greenwich. The subject was transported to the State Police Hope Valley Barracks where he was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released to the custody of a responsible adult.

Media Contact: Captain Jeffrey L'heureux, District "B" Commander, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5614 or rispdps@risp.gov