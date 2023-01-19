Crisis Group Welcomes Eight New Trustees to its Board

Zeinab Badawi

President of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London. Ms. Badawi is a seasoned journalist, including featured positions on BBC World News TV and on BBC World Service Radio.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa

Former President of the UNGA’s 73rd Session, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of National Defence, and Coordinating Minister of Natural and Cultural Heritage of Ecuador, and the chief negotiator at COP16 and COP17.

Mahamadou Issoufou

Former President of Niger, Mr. Issoufou was the first to carry out democratic alternance in the country. Previously, he served as the country’s Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly.

Rima Khalaf-Hunaidi

Former UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). Prior to that, Ms. Khalaf served several ministerial-level positions in Jordan, including Deputy Prime Minister.

Kyung-wha Kang

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the first woman to hold the position. Dr. Kang has also held several high-level positions in the United Nations, including Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer

Former Senior Mediation Adviser to the UN. Ms. Coronel-Ferrer is a founding member of the Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators. A retired professor of political science at the University of the Philippines, she signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, becoming the first female chief negotiator in the world to sign a final peace accord with a rebel group.

Nadia Murad

President and Chairwoman of Nadia’s Initiative. Ms. Murad was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. She is the first Iraqi and Yazidi to be awarded a Nobel Prize.

Abdulaziz Sager

Chairman and founder of the Gulf Research Center and President of Sager Group Holding in Saudi Arabia. Mr. Sager is a regular contributor and commentator in international and regional media and holds a PhD in politics and international relations from Lancaster University.

