Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.5% During The Forecast Period
The global automated optical inspection Market Size Worth USD 2,960.4 Mn by 2028, with a CAGR of Around 19.5 percent during the forecast period.
Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Report 2022 Industry Size, Share Estimation, Demand Analysis, Top Leading Companies, Revenue, and Forecast to 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Optical Inspection Market By Type (2D And 3D), By Application (Fabrication Phase And Assembly Phase), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, And Energy & Power), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028
— Zion Market Research
The global automated optical inspection market Size was valued at about USD 571.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand to around USD 2,960.4 million by 2028, with a CAGR of around 19.5 percent during the forecast period.
Automatic or automated optical inspection (AOI) systems are image capture systems that assist in capturing the image of a printed circuit board also known as PCB which is later analyzed for corrections through the in-built software of the AOI. The system is used in the manufacturing process of the PCB and enables quick & efficient inspection of the circuit boards ensuring that when the circuit board leaves the assembly line, it has zero manufacturing faults.
The system is useful because even with advanced technology, the current-age circuits are more complicated and with the reduction in their sizes, it is almost impossible to check for error manually given the number of soldered joints that exist even on a mini-chip and automated optical inspection is able to solve this issue.
The global automated optical inspection market was impacted negatively due to Covid-19. As all of the non-essential manufacturing units, and industries were temporarily closed with the added pressure of transport restrictions, and a decline in raw material availability, the global market took a major hit in 2020. However, at the beginning of 2021, the global market started to show signs of growth and is projected to register a high revenue in the coming years.
Technology has entered almost every sector in the current digitalized world along with immense R&D and heavy investments to improve and upgrade the current technological solutions. As technology is growing it is also getting more complex day by day. Gone are the days, when technology was simple and could be monitored manually. Any technology is made up of smaller technical components and circuit boards are one of them. A complex technical instrument means even more complex circuit boards. AOI systems are used extensively to scan and create error-free circuit boards.
The rising complex nature of circuit boards is expected to aid the global automated optical inspection market growth during the projection period. Another factor contributing to global growth is the rise in demand for consumer electronic items. The rise was significantly noted from the onset of Covid-19 since the majority of the world population was operating from homes. The rising urban population and the simultaneous increase in disposable income are expected to aid global market growth in the coming years.
The image-based AOI systems' false call rate may impede the growth of the global market. The arrival of the SMART revolution is expected to have ample opportunities for global market growth but the need for highly sophisticated software and hardware to deal with vast data poses a major challenge to the global market.
The global automated optical inspection market is segregated based on type, application, industry verticals, and region. By type, the market is split into 2D and 3D. Based on the application, the market is categorized into the assembly phase and fabrication phase. Among these, the market share for the fabrication phase was highest in 2020, the segment is also projected to register rapid growth over the forecast period. The industry vertical segment of the market is categorized into telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, and energy & power.
The global automated optical inspection market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific given the large-scale production of electronic items and parts in regions like China and Taiwan. Taiwan is the hub of circuit boards worldwide. These regions are extremely technologically advanced when it comes to the production of electronic items aided by government initiatives to encourage manufacturers to innovate constantly. The regional growth is also coupled with the rising population which again pushes the demand for consumer electrical items.
North America is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period because of the presence of key market players in regions like the USA and Canada. Their stable economy and the drive to constantly upgrade their technology are expected to propel regional growth.
Test Research, Inc., Koh Young, Omron, KLA, Saki Corporation, Nordson, Camtek, Viscom, Goepel Electronics, and Cyberoptics are among the key players operating in the global automated optical inspection market.
Recent Developments:
In March 2021, Viscom introduced a novel Heavy Flex handling solution to address the demand for flexible handling of heavy and large objects. Viscom's S3016 extreme system for optical inline 3D inspection has Heavy Flex handling features.
The global automated optical inspection market is segmented as follows:
By Type
2D
3D
By Application
Fabrication Phase
Assembly Phase
By Industry Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive
Medical Devices
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Energy & Power
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
