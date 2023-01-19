Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size to grow to about USD 4.95 million by 2028 - Zion Market Research
The global medical image analysis software market Size Is predicted to grow to about USD 4.95 million by 2028, with a CAGR of around 9.4 percent.
Medical Image Analysis Software Market By Type (Standalone, Integrated), By Images (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (CT, MRI, PET, Ultrasound), By Application (Orthopedic, Dental, Oncology, Nephrology), By End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centre, Research), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028
— Zion Market Research
The global medical image analysis software market size was worth approximately USD 3.26 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to about USD 4.95 million by 2028, with a CAGR of around 9.4 percent
Medical image analysis software is used to read and inspect healthcare-related images with the use of deep learning algorithms. These systems are capable of investigating hundreds of medical images at one go and are extremely beneficial in handling large workloads. Algorithms to detect any abnormalities in the report can also be installed in this software thus reducing the work of healthcare professionals.
Medical image analysis software has applications in every segment of the healthcare sector however radiologists use the machine more extensively.
Medical image analysis software aids manufacturers and researchers in minimizing any clinical errors, reducing time wastage by cutting down on unneeded tests, preventing misdiagnosis, and ultimately helping in improving care quality.
Covid-19 did not have any significant impact on the global medical image analysis software market since the demand for the products was still high owing to the exponential rise in medical cases in 2020 and 2021 but meeting the demand was an issue owing to supply chain restrictions globally.
There has been a significant surge in the number of medical cases globally in the last few years because of the growing number of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and accidental causes. The rising number of patients automatically calls for increasing the number of healthcare providers and along with that the need for more enhanced and improved medical equipment. This is expected to propel the global market forward. Artificial Intelligence is used extensively in the healthcare sector owing to its multiple applications from detection, diagnosis, analysis, and final medical support. Diagnostic measures such as CT scans, MRI, and others have a growing demand for effective, accurate, and patient-friendly technology thus propelling the need for AI infusion in the medical sector.
This is expected to aid the global medical image analysis software market growth during the projection period. The rising adoption of advanced technology like 3D imaging, multimodality imaging platforms, and their excellent outputs like flexibility, high-resolution imaging, and convenient use is expected to aid the global market growth. Given the immense potential of the global market, there is a constant addition of manufacturers in the domestic and international markets which is coupled with advanced funding from existing key market players and the government which is projected to assist in the global market expansion.
The high prices of imaging equipment, along with the high cost of software development and license, is a key constraint limiting market expansion, particularly in countries with inadequate reimbursement scenarios. The growing adoption of image analysis software that is accessible through the cloud is anticipated to provide multiple growth opportunities in the global market whereas the increased risk of hacking imaging equipment & software is a challenge for the global market growth.
The global medical image analysis software market is categorized based on type, image type, modality, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segregated into standalone software and integrated software. The image type segment is split into 3D Imaging, 4D Imaging, and 2D Imaging. Modality is segmented into ultrasound imaging, traumatic brain injury, radiographic imaging, and combined modalities. The application segment is bifurcated into neurology, oncology, orthopedics, dental applications, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, nephrology and urology mammography, and respiratory applications. Based on end-user, the market is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers.
North America is expected to dominate the global medical image analysis software market owing to the increasing number of medical cases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, excellent medical reimbursement policies, rising awareness amongst the general population about healthcare, and the presence of large-scale manufacturers in the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period because of the rise in healthcare facilities, advancements in technology in countries like China, Singapore, and the presence of quality & affordable medical facilities. Regional growth is also anticipated due to the growing population and the subsequent rise in medical cases.
Some of the key players operating in the global medical image analysis software market include
Carestream Health, Inc.
AGFA Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
AQUILAB, Esaote S.p.A
Merge Healthcare, Inc.
Image Analysis
INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd.
Mirada Medical Limited
MIM Software Inc.,
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
ScienceSoft USA Corporation
Xinapse Systems Ltd.
Recent Developments:
In November 2021, At RSNA 2021, Philips unveiled a new AI-enabled MR range of smart diagnostic equipment, workflow optimization, and integrated clinical solutions.
The global medical image analysis software market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Integrated Software
Standalone Software
By Image Type
2D Imaging
3D Imaging
4D Imaging
By Modality
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
Ultrasound Imaging
Radiographic Imaging
Combined Modalities
By Application
Orthopedics
Dental Applications
Neurology
Cardiology
Oncology
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Mammography
Respiratory Applications
Urology and Nephrology
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Research Centers
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Other