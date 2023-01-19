GOVVI Announces ‘Grand Opening’ Event & Ribbon-Cutting w/ Expansion into HEALTH, NUTRITION & Wellness Products, SLC UTAH
One Eco-Pack of GOVVI’s Fuel Efficiency Tablets eliminates CO2. Nobel Prize Winning Technology. Peered Reviewed & 5-Star Rated. ‘Best-of-State’
GOVVI’s revolutionary, super concentrated, fuel-catalyst helps break down large hard-to-burn fuel particles, capturing more energy from the fuel, resulting in maximum fuel economy & reduced emissions”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOVVI Ignite will span over two days in beautiful downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. This event includes awesome trainings from their founders and others, a tour of their brand-new corporate facilities, awards ceremony, formal dinner and so much more. It's GO TIME!
A Message from GOVVI Corporate: "Hello GOVVI Family! They are so excited to be hosting the GOVVI Ignite event in Salt Lake City, Utah in just a couple of weeks! They look forward to meeting everyone in person and are thrilled all have made the commitment to their selves and their business to join them."
Here are some details to help one prepare for this exciting event! Remember, it's cold in Salt Lake. One will want to bring a coat and warmer clothing. Layers are a good idea. If one has not booked their rooms, the Doubletree and Little America have availability. Downtown has lots to do and see. It is easily walkable, but Uber and Lyft are also a convenient option.
> Thursday Jan. 26th 6pm
For those who are in town and would like to join, GOVVI is delivering dinner and blankets to the homeless shelter in Salt Lake City. This isn't an official event. GOVVI, as a corporate team, are doing this and want to invite anyone who wants to participate to join them.
>Friday Jan 27th
12:30 to 3:00 Exclusive Lunch and training for Super Stars only. By invitation.
4:00 to 5:00 Grand Opening and official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at their new GOVVI Headquarters.
Light refreshments and photo ops will be provided. Transportation is on ones own.
>GOVVI Office
14707 South 855 West
Bluffdale, UT
>7:00PM- Kick off dinner and awards night at Venue 6SIX9 (across the street from the Doubletree)
669 South West Temple Street
SLC, UT
Semi Formal to business casual dress
>Saturday Jan 28th at Venue 6SIX9-Business Causal dress
8-9 am- Registration
9-Noon- Training
12-1-Lunch Break
1pm to 5pm- Training
Break for dinner and to get ready for the party
>8pm to 11pm- Great Gatsby party!
Drinks, Charcuterie, and fun! Be sure to wear best dress,
Tux or costume for a throwback to the roaring 20's GOVVI Style.
They can't wait to meet everyone in person. It's going to be an amazing time.
Travel safe!
Here is a link for things to do and see in Salt Lake City …
https://www.visitsaltlake.com/things-to-do/
Why Trust GOVVI Fuel Tablets? Organometallic technology is based on six Nobel Prizes in chemistry. In July of 2015, this technology was approved in Mexico by the IMP (Mexican Petroleum Institute). The Department of Defense and the Aerospace Industry in the United States have used similar organometallic technology to what is incorporated by the manufacturer of the GOVVI tablet. More than 400 million miles of tests have been conducted in the United States with positive results. The GOVVI tablet catalyst technology has been in operation since the summer of 2010, in the United States. There is no record of damage to engines or the environment due to the use of this technology in combustion engines. Further, the use of this technology in combustion engines has not led to any lawsuits on record in the United States.
10 am - 10 pm EST, 7 days a week
Customer Service: +1 (833) 437-8887
Help: support @govvi.com
The laboratory that manufactures this technology on behalf of GOVVI is registered with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in the United States. Get More Miles Per Gallon: Govvi members have reported as much as 5%, 10%, 15% and in some cases 20% more miles per gallon: ( Efficient Engine ) ( Boost Power and Performance ). One tablet treats 15-20 gallons and is safe for all vehicles including diesel engines: ( Better for the Planet ) ( Reduce Emissions and Exhaust ). GOVVI formula uses technology developed by Nobel Prize winning chemists and is EPA registered. https://www.alignable.com/carney-md/govvi-usa/govvi-fuel-tablets
Dr. Jose A. Araujo: B.S. PETROLEUM CHEMICAL ENGINEERING MASTER PETROLEUM ENGINEERING, UNAM MEXICO, MASTER PETROLEUM ENGINEERING, OXFORD UNIVERSITY ENGLAND, GOVVI SCIENCE SUPPORT: “The tablet is dissolved once placed inside the fuel tank. One part of the gasoline is composed of octane and the other part is composed of Nonane or N-octane. Later (as part of the chemical reaction) the process goes on to branch. Once branched, it causes octane and cetane to increase up to five points. This chemical reaction generates more power, greater efficiency, and less environmental pollution. By increasing the octane, you will obtain 15% to 20% fuel savings, and your engine will work more efficiently avoiding rattling or engine knocking.”
FREQUENTLY ASKED GOVVI QUESTIONS ( FAQ’s ):
1. Are the GOVVI tablets registered with the EPA? Yes, this is required in order to sell a fuel-additive in the United States. This product has been registered since 2009. It took a lot of time and money to get through the registration process, because unlike other fuel additives that can be registered by submitting a list of ingredients, the EPA had never seen a catalyst-type product before, so it had to undergo a lot of scrutiny to get registered.
2. What makes the GOVVI tablets unique, as compared to fuel additives you see at the automotive stores such as AutoZone, Pep Boys, Walmart, etc.? These products are a completely different technology than the GOVVI tablet. The obvious first difference is the size and weight. Other products are typically in liquid form, and they come in 8-12 oz. bottles. Our product is a 1-gram solid catalyst that works completely differently. The other additives are known as fuel “conditioners” that, in order to get through EPA-registration, have to contain one or more of five ingredients that are already found in fuel. So they are simply adding more of what is already found in fuel, such as sulfur, etc. The GOVVI tablet is a catalyst that can do a tremendous amount to the chemistry with a very small amount of product. It is a very active product that changes the process of the burn in the combustion chamber. Ordinary fuel additives do not do that.
3. How do the GOVVI tablets actually work? What a catalyst does is it lowers the ignition temperature of the air/fuel mixture. This means the fuel starts burning earlier and it sustains for a longer period. If you can start burning earlier and burn for a longer period of time in the combustion chamber, you are going to get more energy out of the fuel, and more of the fuel will be burned efficiently, as opposed to inefficiently, which is essentially your car’s emissions. The goal is to get as close to a burn rate of 100% as possible, and with the GOVVI tablet, the consumer is able to get their vehicle’s fuel burn rate very close to 100%. This results in more energy, better mileage, and less emissions (pollution) coming out of the tailpipe. So the product gives your vehicle a more complete burn.
4. Are there any other benefits of using the GOVVI tablets? In addition to saving money from the increased mileage, we have seen emissions reduced by as high as 85%. Because there is virtually no carbonization and a complete combustion, the vehicle engine and the oil and filters will be cleaner for longer than without the product. This can result in less maintenance of your engine. However, the primary benefit is the increased power and improved fuel economy.
5. Are the GOVVI tablets compatible with both gasoline and diesel engines? Yes, they are compatible with both gasoline and diesel engines, as well as all grades of fuel. They are even compatible with racing fuel (octane 110 or more). In the case of diesel engines, the engine and its components will experience a reduction in the amount of soot in the engine and that which is coming out of the tailpipe. You will also see a reduction in DEF fluid (urea) as a result of it cleaning up the emissions and lowering the temperature of the engine, and therefore the exhaust.
6. Can using the GOVVI tablets void my vehicle’s warranty? This question comes up often, especially on the industrial side of our business where it is being used on multi-million-dollar pieces of equipment. It cannot void a vehicle’s warranty. There is legislation in the U.S. called the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act that specifically prevents a manufacturer of a vehicle from voiding a warranty just because somebody used an additive. In other countries, this falls under the Consumer Protection Act. Many of the famous brands of additives would not be around if there was not such legislation in place. All we are doing with this product is improving the fuel quality and allowing the engine to run more optimally. We have been marketing our products for 15 years and we have product liability insurance because of the nature of the customers we serve. We have not had a single liability claim in 15 years of business.
7. How can I be sure that the GOVVI tablets will dissolve in the fuel? After you have filled up your tank and you begin driving, the natural agitation of the fuel in the tank results in the tab dissolving in a few minutes, regardless of the type of fuel or the temperature.
8. How do you use the GOVVI tablets with hybrid vehicles? The GOVVI tablet would be used just like you would with a gasoline engine vehicle, the difference being that the benefit is realized when the gasoline engine is running, which is as much as 85% of the time you are driving. You will see a slightly lesser mileage benefit than you would with a gasoline engine; however, you will still enjoy the benefits of lowered emissions and lower maintenance costs.
The 1973 Nobel Prize & GOVVI FROM THE UNSTABLE TO THE STABLE Geoffrey Wilkinson & Ernst Otto Fischer: Wilkinson & Fisher (independently of each other) managed to formulate a stable compound consisting of a metal element in the middle of two five-sided carbon rings. The GOVVI formulation acts on exposed carbonyl compounded branches that are acidic and attracted to the GOVVI tablet’s oxide to initiate a dehydration process. The dehydration process produces a molecule of water (H20), which decomposes at high temperatures releasing a molecule of carbon dioxide (CO 2). This process eliminates the links of the aromatic chains and has a reversible effect on the carbon deposits. In simple terms, the GOVVI technology reverses damage caused by carbonization and reduces further damage to the vehicle and the environment. It also adds energy to the thermodynamic process already taking place inside an engine to deliver more output energy from the engine. This extra energy can be used to either increase engine output power (if the amount of fuel input is kept constant) or reduce the engine’s fuel intake (if the amount of output power is kept constant).
• REDUCES TOXIC GAS EMISSIONS
• DE-CARBONIZES CARBON RESIDUE LEAVING A CATALYTIC VARNISH ON THE ENGINE
• ADDS ENERGY TO THE NET RESULT OF MORE FUEL EFFICIENCY
Molecular Behavior of Petroleum and Oil Derivatives (Gasoline and Diesel) Inside the Combustion Chamber: Oil and its derivatives, gasoline and diesel, tend to behave in an UNSTABLE manner inside the combustion chamber https://govvi.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/GOVVI_Science.pdf. This molecular instability causes the formation of solid residues called oxides due to the acid process in the combustion chamber. This acid process results in CARBONIZATION, and because the oxides are resistant to high temperatures, the carbonized ore adheres to the metals used in the various components of an engine causing build up and eventually damage. Important Note: This oxidative process will occur in any type of engine (new or old) operated by some type of fossil fuel. This oxidative process will cause the engine of your vehicle to consume more fuel, pollute the environment, increase preventative and corrective maintenance costs, and lose power. One package contains five tablets. One tablet treats 15 to 20 gallons of fuel. GOVVI Boost Fuel Tablets …
• Reduce Harmful Emissions
• Boost Power & Performance
• Clean Carbon Deposits
• Improve Fuel Stability
• Improve Fuel Burn
• Improve Mileage
NOBEL PRIZE TECH INTRODUCTION: The history of the Nobel Prize goes back to 1901, the year in which this award was given for the first time. This prize had been established by the will of Alfred Nobel, 1895, who had amassed an immense fortune from the commercialization of dynamite and other explosives. According to his will, the fortune should be managed by a foundation, which should establish a Prize to recognize exceptional contributions in chemistry, physics, medicine and literature. Highlighting the contribution of each of the Nobel Prize winners in chemistry would be an arduous task considering the space limitations of this article. Therefore, only those that involve organometallic compounds have been selected. The 2010 Nobel Prize, which was shared by three scientists, Heck, Negishi and Suzuki, for their for work on “Catalyzed Coupling Reactions With Palladium Compounds”. The usefulness of their research is to allow the increase of the carbon chains to obtain larger and more complex molecules Organometallic Compounds. The difference between the works of Heck, Negishi and Suzuki lies in the different substrates used to bind halogenated aromatics through palladium catalysts. It should be noted that these reactions that were awarded were not the only ones of their kind. Other coupling reactions are shown, but they were not awarded. Among these reactions stand out those of Still, Kumada and Sonogashira.
METALLOCENES: In 1974, Otto Fischer and Geoffrey Wilkinson shared the Nobel Prize “for their pioneering work, carried out independently, in the chemistry of organometals, called Sandwich compounds”, among which ferrocene is mainly found, Figure 10. However, this compound was synthesized for the first time, albeit accidentally and almost simultaneously, by Kealy and Pauson and by Miller, Tebboth and Tremaine, who made a mistake in formulating the compound obtained. It was Woodward and Wilkinson at Harvard University, and Fischer at the Technical University of Munich who quickly understood that the properties of this new compound could not be explained by the structures proposed by its discoverers. It was Woodward who named the new compound ferrocene, by analogy with benzene and its extraordinary stability. The interesting thing about ferrocene is that it presented a new type of metal-carbon bond. This compound also presented an unusual type of molecular architecture that could be exploited to design polymerization reaction catalysts. Likewise, the particular structure of ferrocene plays an important role in the development of the different liquid crystalline phases of the synthesized derivatives.
