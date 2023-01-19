Epirubicin Market to Exceed US$ 243.99 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners 2023

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The epirubicin market is projected to reach US$ 243.99 million by 2028 from US$ 191.66 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% from 2022 to 2028.

Epirubicin is an anthracycline medicine with the first clinical trial published in 1980. The drug was designed to be favored over doxorubicin because of better efficacity and quality. It is used for chemotherapy purposes for the treatment of various cancers. The drug is prescribed alone or in combination for the primary use against breast cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, and others. The product works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells in the body. Combination therapies include fluorouracil, epirubicin hydrochloride, and cyclophosphamide (FEC), in which the product is given along with fluorouracil and cyclophosphamide. Adjuvant therapy of epirubicin seems to be less toxic compared to monotherapy. It is marketed by Pfizer under the trade name Ellence in the US and Pharmorubicin or Epirubicin Ebewe elsewhere. In August 2007, the product lost its patent and became generic. The product shows the limited scope in cancer treatment due to its side effects. The common side effect was the heart, bone marrow, and blood.

Pfizer, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Salius Pharma Pvt Ltd; Areva Pharmaceuticals; Mylan N. V.; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Fresenius Kabi AG; and Miracalus Pharma Pvt. Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the epirubicin market.

Companies engaging in the epirubicin market witnessed a negative impact on their services in early 2020 due to the temporary shutdown of their manufacturing sites caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most service providers prioritized actions to help the critical work of consumers included in COVID-19, such as giving a range of high-quality COVID-19-related research tools, reassigning R&D resources for producing essential products for COVID-19, expanding the supply chain, providing flexibility to support expanded demand for enduring products applied for COVID-19 research, and entering into discussions and collaborations across the UK, the US, and China concentrated on SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines development. According to the European Journal of Oncology Pharmacy, 29% of hospital pharmacists reported shortages of drugs necessary for treating COVID-19 patients, and almost 50% also faced shortages of drugs necessary for treating cancer patients. In addition, most hospital pharmacists reported a decrease in planned surgery for oncology patients and a decrease in the number of chemotherapy preparations.

Based on dosage, the epirubicin market is segmented into 10mg/vial, 50mg/vial, 100mg/vial, and 200mg/vial. Based on application, the market is segmented into breast cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. By geography, the epirubicin market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Based on dosage, the epirubicin market is segmented into 10mg/vial, 50mg/vial, 100mg/vial, and 200mg/vial. In 2021, the 50mg/vial segment held the largest market share; however, the 100mg/Vial segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The largest share of the 50mg/vial segment can be attributed to the rise in cancer cases globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 total deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world's most prevalent cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year in the US, ~2,64,000 breast cancer cases are diagnosed in women and ~2,400 in men. It is also estimated that ~42,000 women and ~500 men in the US die each year from breast cancer. The Canadian cancer society estimated that in 2022, ~28,600 Canadian women would be diagnosed with breast cancer, and ~5,500 Canadian women would die from breast cancer. Further, it is estimated that in 2022, ~270 Canadian men would be diagnosed with breast cancer, of which 55 men would die due to breast cancer. Further, as per BLADDER CANCER CANADA, in Canada, bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer, fourth most common in men, and eighth most common in women. It has been estimated that every year ~12,500 Canadians are diagnosed with bladder cancer.

In April 2018, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group) announced that its wholly-owned US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. (West-Ward), had launched Epirubicin Hydrochloride Injection, USP in 50mg/25mL and 200mg/100mL vials, the generic equivalent to Ellence. West-Ward’s Epirubicin Hydrochloride Injection, USP is a component of adjuvant therapy in patients with evidence of axillary node tumor involvement following resection of primary breast cancer.

